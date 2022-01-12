Kejriwal unveils AAP's 10-point 'Punjab Model' ahead of polls; jobs, youth top agendas

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday unveiled his party's ‘Punjab Model’ ahead of the Assembly election due in the state next month. Kejriwal said if his party is voted to power they will work towards ensuring justice in sacrilege cases, jobs to youth and corruption-free governance, reported news agency PTI.

Spelling out details about his ‘Punjab Model’, Kejriwal said it will have a 10-point agenda which will include providing free power to people up to 300 units per billing cycle.

Kejriwal said his party will generate employment avenues in the state which will make youth who have left for greener pastures including Canada to contemplate coming back once they get jobs in their own state.

Listing out other priorities of his party, Kejriwal said the AAP will work to control drug menace which, he said, is continuing as before as drug mafia enjoys patronage from powers that be.

Among other agenda points of the AAP's ‘Punjab Model’, Kejriwal promised to improve the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state.

He added as many as 16,000 mohalla clinics will also be opened in the health sector, PTI further reported.

Kejriwal said women above 18 years will be given ₹1,000 per month.

All issues of farmers will be resolved while a "raid raj" and "corruption" will be eliminated and a congenial atmosphere will be created for trade and industry to flourish, he added.

The Delhi chief minister said that with the announcement of polls, people are happy that they have got an opportunity to bring a change.

"In 1966, Punjab became a separate state. Since then till today, for 25 years Congress ruled the state while for 19 years the Badal family ruled. Both ruled the state in a partnership of sorts. Whether the Badal party came to power or the Congress, they ran their governments in partnership. When their government used to come to power, they never used to take action against each other," Kejriwal was quoted as saying at a press conference in Mohali.

Kejriwal also attacked the Badal family and Congress of looting the state and said, “This time people have made up their mind to break this partnership and bring government of common people, common Punjabis”.

"When AAP will form government, we will make a new Punjab, which is prosperous and which will usher in growth," said Kejriwal, whose party is eyeing to wrest power from the Congress.

Punjab will see a one-phased election on February 14 with the counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats, followed by the SAD which managed victory on 15 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured three seats.

(With agency inputs)