On poll eve, Congress expels Ferozepur Rural MLA Satkar Kaur for anti-party activities

Satkar Kaur, the Ferozepur Rural MLA, was expelled from the Congress for anti-party activities on Saturday.

Harish Chaudhary, the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh, said in a communiqué that the party’s disciplinary committee has expelled Satkar Kaur with immediate effect for anti-party activities.

When contacted, Satkar Kaur, denied indulging in anti-party activities and said: “Even though I won by more than 22,000 votes in the 2017 assembly elections, I was denied the Congress ticket this time. Yet, I neither joined any party nor entered the poll fray as an independent.”

She said she even went to campaign for Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is contesting the elections from Amritsar East constituency.

“The Congress nominee of Ferozepur Rural this time, Ashu Banger, openly announced that he did not need my support so how could I join his campaign,” she said, adding “It’s up to the party to keep me in the organisation or not.”

On Friday, the party had expelled its Attari MLA Tarsem Singh DC, for anti-party activities. DC, who won the Attari seat by defeating former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Gulzar Singh Ranike with a margin of more than 10,000 votes in the 2017 assembly elections, was denied the Congress ticket this time.