Punjab assembly elections: 36 contestants file nomination from Ludhiana on Day 4

As many as 36 candidates, including their covering candidates and independents, filed nominations for the upcoming state assembly elections on Saturday.

Among those who filed the nominations are Lok Insaaf Party (LIP)’s sitting MLA Balwinder Bains from Ludhiana South, SAD candidates Paramjeet Singh Dhillon from Samrala and RD Sharma from Ludhiana North, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates KNS Kang from Dakha and Jiwan Sangowal from Gill constituency, and Congress candidate from Raikot, Kamil Amar Singh.

Bains has disclosed total assets, including movable and immovable, worth ₹6.39 crore in the affidavit submitted with the election commission. Further, four FIRs have been registered against him, as against just two till 2017 assembly elections. Bains’ wife Jaswinder Kaur is his covering candidate.

SAD Samrala candidate, Dhillon’s wife Sukhpreet Kaur has filed papers as his covering candidate. Congress candidate from Raikot and first-timer Kamil Amar Singh has disclosed movable assets worth ₹23.91 lakh in the affidavit and his father MP Fatehgarh Sahib, Amar Singh has come forward as his covering candidate.

SAD candidate faces murder charges

SAD candidate from Ludhiana North, former deputy mayor of the city, RD Sharma has been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy in the past by Government Railway Police (GRP), Ludhiana, as per the affidavit submitted by Sharma with election commission.

KNS Kang, AAP’s Dakha candidate and owner of PCTE Group of Institutes, has accrued movable assets worth ₹1.64 crore and immovable assets worth ₹4.41 crore. His wife, Harpreet Kang, who is his covering candidate, has declared movable assets worth ₹67.90 lakh and immovable assets amounting to ₹4.1 crore.

Talking to media persons after filing his nomination papers, Kang said that people in Dakha are wanting change and an honest government. “There are several issues faced by people and what they want is an honest government which works for them. I am new to politics but can assure the people of Dakha that they won’t face any problem in getting any sort of work done and corruption-free government is my promise to them,” he said.

Jiwan Singh Sangowal of AAP has declared movable assets to the tune of ₹12.8 lakh and immovable assets of ₹70.52 lakh. While he has no criminal background, his educational qualification is matric pass. Sangowal came second in the previous assembly polls, securing 59,261 votes when he lost to Congress’s Darshan Singh Shivalik by a margin of 8,641 votes.

Five BJP candidates, including Praveen Bansal from Ludhiana North, Gurdev Sharma Debi from Ludhiana central, Ranjit Singh Gehlewal from Samrala, Sucha Ram Ladhar from Gill and Kanwar Narinder Singh from Jagraon, also filed their papers.

Bansal’s wife Jaya Bansal has filed nomination as his covering candidate. One FIR has been registered against Bansal in the past for allegedly obstructing medical officer in discharge of duty.

Kanwar Narinder Singh’s daughter Manroop Kaur has filed the nominations as his covering candidate. He has disclosed assets worth ₹1.62 crore in the affidavit filed.

Debi’s wife Kiran Sharma has filed nominations as his covering candidate.

Two candidates of SAD’s alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), including Jaspreet Singh from Payal and Balwinder Singh Sandhu from Raikot, also filed their papers. Sandhu’s wife Mandeep Kaur Sandhu is his covering candidate.

Harjinder Singh from SAD (Amritsar) has filed nomination papers for Ludhiana central constituency.

No nominations on Sunday

The district election officer (DEO)-cum-DC Varinder Sharma said that nominations can be filed till February 1 from 11 am till 3pm, but no nominations can be filed on Sunday (January 30) on account of public holiday.

As many as 79 candidates have filed the nominations till Saturday.