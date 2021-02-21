Ready to contest Bengal polls, says actor Yash Dasgupta days after joining BJP
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta, who recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he is ready to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections but asserted that the ultimate decision will be taken by the party.
"I am ready to fight election but the ultimate decision will be taken by the party. If we want to bring change in the state and the country, then we cannot do it by staying outside the system. We have to be in the system to bring change. I think this is the right time to join politics," Dasgupta told ANI on Saturday.
The actor-turned-politician said there is unemployment in the state.
"There are no jobs in Bengal. Youth have to go to another state for employment. Bengal is lagging behind other states," he said.
Dasgupta said maintaining the balance between his work and politics will not be a problem for him.
"I don't see any problem in maintaining a balance between my work and politics. I recently met Amit Shah ji. He told me there is nothing to fear and I can work freely. I have been given a free hand.
Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are scheduled to take place this year.
In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, out of the 294 seats, Congress had managed to win 44 seats while the Left Front bagged 33 seats. The ruling TMC secured 211 seats and BJP had won 3 seats.
The BJP has emerged as a strong contender in the state after securing 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections.
Chatterjee was made the minister of science and technology from 2011 to 2016. He won the elections for the second time in 2016 but was not given any ministerial berth.
The plan to leave occupied seats for the alliance partner was reportedly devised at the meeting held recently. While the number of such seats has not been finalized yet, sources in both parties said it could be anywhere between 5 to 10 seats.
Political analysts said that the makeover of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from didi (elder sister) to Nijer Meye (own daughter) was aimed at strengthening the special bond which Banerjee shares with women voters.
Tamil people love Modi-ji. Modi-ji also cares about Tamil makkal (people). Once we are able to convert that faith into votes, our party will emerge, says CT Ravi
Shah talked of the BJP's yet to be named chief ministerial candidate while criticizing Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee for branding BJP leaders visiting Bengal from other states as bohiragato or outsiders.
Sreedharan said that he is "certainly" ready to be the chief minister if the party wants him to be after coming to power.
