Tollywood actor Yash Dasgupta joins hands with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, State leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy after joining BJP in Kolkata on Wednesday. (PTI Photo )
Tollywood actor Yash Dasgupta joins hands with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, State leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy after joining BJP in Kolkata on Wednesday. (PTI Photo )
elections

Ready to contest Bengal polls, says actor Yash Dasgupta days after joining BJP

Yash Dasgupta said maintaining the balance between his work and politics will not be a problem for him.
ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:08 AM IST

Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta, who recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he is ready to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections but asserted that the ultimate decision will be taken by the party.

"I am ready to fight election but the ultimate decision will be taken by the party. If we want to bring change in the state and the country, then we cannot do it by staying outside the system. We have to be in the system to bring change. I think this is the right time to join politics," Dasgupta told ANI on Saturday.

The actor-turned-politician said there is unemployment in the state.

"There are no jobs in Bengal. Youth have to go to another state for employment. Bengal is lagging behind other states," he said.

Dasgupta said maintaining the balance between his work and politics will not be a problem for him.

"I don't see any problem in maintaining a balance between my work and politics. I recently met Amit Shah ji. He told me there is nothing to fear and I can work freely. I have been given a free hand.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are scheduled to take place this year.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, out of the 294 seats, Congress had managed to win 44 seats while the Left Front bagged 33 seats. The ruling TMC secured 211 seats and BJP had won 3 seats.

The BJP has emerged as a strong contender in the state after securing 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections.

west bengal assembly elections 2021
