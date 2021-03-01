Rahul Gandhi accepts a ‘push-up’ challenge at TN school, then raises the bar
In a video widely shared on social media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen doing push-ups with a student during his visit to St. Joseph matriculation school in Mulagumooda, Tamil Nadu. The nearly one-minute-long clip shows the Kerala MP from Wayanad taking up the ‘push-up challenge’ while talking to the student.
"Can you do push-ups. Let's try 15?" he is asked by Merolin Shenigha, a class 10 student, in the video shared by news agency ANI.
Gandhi obliged, handed over the mic and got down to the task. Merolin and Gandhi were then seen doing one push-up after the other. The Congress leader paused as he completed 14 push-ups in ten seconds, after which Gandhi said, “Now, we will make it difficult, let’s try with one hand”. After this Gandhi was seen doing a push-up with one hand as the crowd applauded.
Gandhi also shared the clip on his Instagram account, and wrote: "Push up challenge by Merolin Shenigha, a 10th standard Judo enthusiast."
Earlier, a photo of Rahul Gandhi, which was taken shortly after he jumped into the ocean for a swim with the fishermen in Kerala had gone viral on social media. In the photo, the faint outline of Gandhi’s abs could be seen through his shirt which prompted several personalities including boxer Vijender Singh to praise Rahul Gandhi on Twitter and ask him for fitness advice. Vijender Singh, who won bronze and silver medals for boxing at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, shared the image on the social media platform, tweeting, “Abs of a boxer… Most daring young fit & people’s leader Way to go…”
Gandhi is on a three-day tour to the state of Tamil Nadu to campaign for the assembly elections that are scheduled to be held in the state on April 6. Polls will be held in a single phase for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. Counting of votes will be done on May 2.
Smaller parties call on Kamal Haasan; prep for assembly polls due next month
- On Friday, a social organisation against corruption, Satta Panchayat Iyakkam joined hands with MNM. Former MLA Pazha Karuppiah who has been with both the DMK and AIADMK also joined MNM and will be contesting on the fledgling party’s ticket.
Democracy doesn't die with a bang: Rahul Gandhi takes a jab at RSS
- Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day tour of Tamil Nadu where assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6.
