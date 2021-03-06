‘Treated badly’ by DMK: Congress' KS Alagiri after seat-sharing talks
- Sources inside Congress told ANI, Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri broke down in front of party members after feeling humiliated by DMK during the seat-sharing discussion.
With just a month left in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, cracks are appearing in the Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance in the state.
Sources inside Congress told ANI, Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri broke down in front of party members after feeling humiliated by DMK during the seat-sharing discussion.
"KS Alagiri was addressing the executive committee members of Congress when he breakdown in tears and said DMK have shamed Congress in seat sharing. He said he had not felt such shame in his lifetime," the source said.
According to sources, DMK has offered 25 seats to Congress in the state.
Tamil Nadu Congress state executive committee meeting was held in the party headquarters in Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, Chennai on Friday.
It was a closed-door meeting, presided by senior party leader Veerappa Moily, Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and Alagiri.
After the closed-door meeting, Alagiri addressed the media and said the discussion with DMK on seat sharing is underway.
Meanwhile, DMK in a pre-poll alliance allotted three seats to IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) and six seats to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.
The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.
Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while MK Stalin's DMK has joined hands with Congress.
This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.
In the last Assembly elections held in 2016, the DMK won 80, Congress won just eight, AIADMK won 134 seats, BJP won 4 seats and the rest were won by other parties and independent candidates.
The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led front, which includes the Congress, had won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in 2019.
