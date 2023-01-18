Tripura to vote in single phase on Feb 16, results on March 2 | Full schedule

Elections to the 60-member assembly in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16, the Election Commission announced in a press briefing on Wednesday. The results will be declared on March 2, along with that of Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly polls. The term of Tripura's legislative assembly is due to expire end on March 22 this year.

According the chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the election dates have been decided keeping in mind the board examinations.

Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls in a single phase, together, on February 27.

Here's the full schedule for Tripura assembly polls:

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 21

Last date of nominations: January 30

Last date for scrutiny of nominations: January 31

Last date of withdrawal of candidates: February 2

Poll date: February 16

Counting of votes: March 2

There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura including - 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 voters aged above 80, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in three states, Kumar said during the presser.

He also said that there will be a few polling stations managed completely by PwDs and women staff. Women will be in command in 376 PS across Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura, the chief election commissioner noted.

