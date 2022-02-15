U’khand, Goa seal verdicts

The single-phase elections for 70 constituencies in Uttarakhand and 40 constituencies in Goa recorded turnouts of 65.1% and 78.94% (tentatively till 10.30pm), respectively, as the high-pitched battle to decide the fate of 933 candidates ended on Monday.

To be sure, voter turnout figures typically see a marginal uptick when data is formally released the day after polling. The polling percentages for Goa and Uttarakhand were 82.62% and 65.6% in the 2017 elections. The counting of votes for both states will take place on March 10.

In Uttarakhand, where 632 candidates are in the fray, Haridwar reported the highest percentage of voter turnout with 67.58%, followed by Uttarkashi (65.55%) till 5pm. Nearly 8.1 million people, including over 160,000 first-time electors were registered to exercise their franchise in the state.

According to the chief electoral officer, Sowjanya (goes by first name), polling was largely peaceful on Monday, though there were some complaints of electronic voting machines (EVMs) malfunctioning, which were replaced, and a minor scuffle between supporters of rival parties in Haridwar and Nainital. She added that 203 FIRs were lodged in the state for violation of the model code of conduct and 92 cases were lodged for violation of Covid-19 norms.

Residents of two villages in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath assembly constituency — Jaggi Bagwan and Chilaund — boycotted voting, citing non-construction of a road. The additional district magistrate and chief development officer of Rudraprayag reached the villages to persuade the residents to vote, but they refused to reconsider their decision.

Chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Khatima, Pushkar Singh Dhami, was among the first few to cast his vote. “I’m sure that the public will bring BJP on 60+ seats,” he said.

Later, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate SS Kaler accused Dhami and his wife of violating the model code of conduct by visiting polling booths wearing scarves with the BJP symbol and moving in a cavalcade of over a dozen vehicles.

Dhami’s media adviser Vishwas Dobhal rubbished the allegations, saying: “Dhami is the CM. Wherever he goes people gather around him. He is not campaigning”.

In Goa, where a total of 301 candidates are in the fray for 40 assembly constituencies, Sanquelim recorded the highest turnout of 89.64%, while the lowest voter turnout was 72.2% at Benaulim constituency in South Goa.

Chief Electoral Officer Kunal (goes by first name) said over 1.1 million people are eligible to cast their votes in Goa. He added that polling was largely peaceful in the coastal state, barring a few allegations of voters being blocked in South Goa’s Cortalim. In Navelim, the AAP and an independent candidate alleged that money was being distributed to the voters on the day prior to voting.

“Polling was very peaceful and there were no incidents of violence and no major incidents. There were 38 calls received concerning minor violations of the model code of conduct and minor disputes. Five FIRs have been registered including two of the people who clicked photos of the EVM when they were voting and uploaded them on social media,” Inspector General of Police Rajesh Kumar, who is the nodal officer of poll security, said.

Earlier in the day, CM Sawant, who is the BJP candidate from Sanquelim, said his party will win more than 22 seats in the 40-member assembly and he will continue to hold the top post.

“With blessings and support of the people, BJP will definitely win 22+ seats in 22,” he said.

State Congress chief Girish Chodankar said: “80% of people have made a decision... People have stepped out in anger in the Chief Minister’s constituency...”