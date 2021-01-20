IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Us Presidential / 78-yr-old Joe Biden will be oldest US president to take oath
US President-elect Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
US President-elect Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
us presidential

78-yr-old Joe Biden will be oldest US president to take oath

Joe Biden, who is known around the world for his stint as the vice president during the Obama administration, will be the oldest person ever sworn in as president of the country. He turned 78 in November 2020.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:22 AM IST

With a promise to 'heal' America, which in recent months witnessed a chaotic election and messy transition of power, Joseph R Biden will take the oath to become the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

Biden, who is known around the world for his stint as the vice president during the Obama administration, will be the oldest person ever sworn in as president of the country. He turned 78 in November 2020.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in at the West Front of the US capitol during the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony.

Biden's inauguration is taking place under the shadow of the unprecedented health crisis and protests in the US.

The security in the capital has been beefed up amid a high level of security concerns following the January 6 Capitol riots.

In his victory speech in his hometown, Wilmington, Delaware in November, Biden pledged to unite the country as he called it 'a time to heal in America'. "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States," Biden said.

Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1942 and moved to Delaware as a child.

At age 29, Biden became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate. Weeks later, tragedy struck the Biden family when his wife Neilia and daughter Naomi were killed and sons Hunter and Beau critically injured in an auto accidentBiden was sworn into the US Senate at his sons' hospital bedside and began commuting from Wilmington to Washington every day. For five years, he raised Beau and Hunter as a single father, with the help of his sister Valerie and his family.

Biden married again five years after Neilia's death, to his current wife Jill. The couple married on June 17, 1977, at the United Nations Chapel in New York City and has one daughter together, Ashley Blazer, who was born in 1981.

The 2020 race marked Biden's third attempt at running for President. He first tried in 1988 but dropped out after allegations of plagiarism. He ended his second attempt in 2008 after garnering less than one per cent in the crucial Iowa caucuses.

Biden served as vice president in the former president Barack Obama administration for two terms from 2008 to 2016. Biden and Obama developed a close friendship from what had initially been a more strategic pairing, with Biden credited for using his working-class roots, folksy flourishes and experience to help shore up support for the country's first Black president from older white Americans in key northern swing states, said Al Jazeera.

It is anticipated there will be roughly 1,000 guests in attendance, the majority of whom will be members of Congress and their guests during the event today. US President Donald Trump has said he will not be joining Biden at the inauguration.

It's customary for an outgoing president and other former presidents to sit behind a new president, symbolising the peaceful transfer of power. Biden called Trump's decision not to attend "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on."As Joe Biden will take the helm of America, challenges await him that require immediate attention including coronavirus and racial tensions.

The nation is struggling under the human and economic toll of a pandemic that has killed more than 380,000 Americans. Racial tensions, exacerbated by the departing president to whom they were weapons in his arsenal of disunion, remain to be addressed and healed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden us election 2020
app
Close
e-paper
Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington.(@KamalaHarris/Twitter Photo )
Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington.(@KamalaHarris/Twitter Photo )
us presidential

‘American people united in spirit’: Kamala Harris ahead of inauguration

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sonya Sotomayor respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
US President-elect Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
us presidential

78-yr-old Joe Biden will be oldest US president to take oath

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Joe Biden, who is known around the world for his stint as the vice president during the Obama administration, will be the oldest person ever sworn in as president of the country. He turned 78 in November 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President Mike Pence .(AP)
Vice President Mike Pence .(AP)
us presidential

Mike Pence expected to skip Trump's departure ceremony: Report

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:41 AM IST
It would be difficult for Pence to be at Joint Base Andrews for Trump's sendoff and attend President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural, as the outgoing vice president is expected to do, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(AP)
US President Donald Trump.(AP)
us presidential

'We must unify around our shared values': Trump in farewell message

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Trump, in a pre-recorded video message released by the White House on Tuesday, said, to serve as the President has been an honour beyond description. “Thank you for this extraordinary privilege. And that’s what it is -- a great privilege and a great honour,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the secret service monitors as preparations are made ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration in front of the White House, in Washington, US.(Reuters)
A member of the secret service monitors as preparations are made ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration in front of the White House, in Washington, US.(Reuters)
us presidential

US Inauguration Day 2021: 127-year-old Bible, Trump's absence and Lady Gaga

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Here’s everything you need to know about Inauguration Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.(AFP)
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.(AFP)
us presidential

Kamala Harris formally resigns from US Senate ahead of inauguration

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Local media reported that Harris has submitted her letter of resignation to California Governor Gavin Newsom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden.(AP)
US President-elect Joe Biden.(AP)
us presidential

Covid-19 concerns, razor wire and no Trump: An inauguration like no other

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden's big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Air Force One at Valley International Airport after visiting the US-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, US. (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Air Force One at Valley International Airport after visiting the US-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, US. (Reuters)
us presidential

Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Trump will become only the fourth president in history to boycott his successor's inauguration. And while he has said he is now committed to a peaceful transition of power — after months of trying to delegitimize Biden's victory— he has made clear he has no interest in making a show of it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump(REUTERS)
us presidential

Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Trump, who had already announced plans not to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the source said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of US President Donald Trump with vice-president Mike Pence in Washington, DC.(AFP/FILE)
A file photo of US President Donald Trump with vice-president Mike Pence in Washington, DC.(AFP/FILE)
world news

Mike Pence breaks with Donald Trump as Congress meets to certify Joe Biden’s win

By Yashwant Raj | Hindustan Times, Washington, DC
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The US vice-president’s refusal to comply with the president’s wishes was expected as he had conveyed his decision to him on Tuesday - that he doesn’t have the constitutional authority to reject or overturn the election
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump looks on during a rally in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of a Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump looks on during a rally in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of a Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021.(AFP)
world news

Georgia votes to decide who controls Senate

By Yashwant Raj | Hindustan Times, Washington, DC
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Democrats already control the House of Representatives. President-elect Joe Biden will have an easier time pursing his legislative agenda if his party wins these two seats in the state of Georgia
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of President-elect Joe Biden speaking at a drive-in event in Atlanta.(AP/ FILE)
A file photo of President-elect Joe Biden speaking at a drive-in event in Atlanta.(AP/ FILE)
world news

A dozen Republican senators to oppose certification of Joe Biden’s win

By Yashwant Raj | Hindustan Times, Washington, DC
UPDATED ON JAN 03, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Vice-president Mike Pence welcomed the planned attempt to overturn President Donald Trump’s election defeat
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the US Capitol in Washington, DC.(AFP/ FILE)
A file photo of US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the US Capitol in Washington, DC.(AFP/ FILE)
world news

Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden

By Yashwant Raj | Hindustan Times, Washington, DC
UPDATED ON DEC 15, 2020 11:32 PM IST
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris on their election win, a day after their victory was cemented by an electoral college vote
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill Biden to deliver remarks on the electoral college certification at the Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware on December 14, 2020.(AFP)
US President-elect Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill Biden to deliver remarks on the electoral college certification at the Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware on December 14, 2020.(AFP)
world news

Joe Biden slams Donald Trump after securing electoral college vote; William Barr quits

By Yashwant Raj | Hindustan Times, Washington, DC
UPDATED ON DEC 15, 2020 04:38 PM IST
Biden formally won 306 electoral college votes as electors voted in state capitals around the country either virtually or in person, fulfilling a pro forma responsibility that wouldn’t have received so much public attention but for Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his defeat. Trump expectedly won 232
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden playfully shows off his boot as he arrives at The Queen in Wilmington, US.(AFP)
US President-elect Joe Biden playfully shows off his boot as he arrives at The Queen in Wilmington, US.(AFP)
world news

Nod from California: Joe Biden now has enough electors to officially become US president

By Yashwant Raj | Hindustan Times, Washington, DC
UPDATED ON DEC 06, 2020 07:18 AM IST
Biden now has nine more than the 270-mark that he needed to technically secure a win over President Donald Trump in the election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP