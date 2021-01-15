Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day: Report
President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day next Wednesday after considering a departure on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Trump, who had already announced plans not to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the source said.
He will then fly on to Palm Beach, Florida, to begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club, the source told Reuters.
A handful of White House aides plan to work for him there.
Some White House advisers have been urging the Republican president to host Biden for a White House meeting ahead of Inauguration Day, but there has been no sign Trump is willing to do that, an administration official said.
Trump, the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, is planning to issue more pardons before leaving. Sources say he has been considering the unprecedented option of pardoning himself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adah Arora: Educate to inspire, ignite and illuminate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Election 2020: Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
America will land first woman on moon, says President Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republican leaders rally behind Trump, say Biden no longer has any principles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for second term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden says will campaign in person in US battleground states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris rebuts Republicans, assailing Trump for mishandling Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘You won’t be safe’ under Joe Biden: Vice Prez Mike Pence warns US voters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump wants Joe Biden to take ‘drug test’ before first debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mother instilled in me core values of America: Kamala Harris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapon, says Kamala Harris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I’ve done it before’: Joe Biden says he knows how to lead US through crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump’s audience doesn’t match Joe Biden’s; president hails CNN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘The first lady’s night’: GOP features Melania Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo’s address: All you need to know about Republican convention Day 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox