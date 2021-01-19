IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Us Presidential / Vice-president elect Kamala Harris formally resigns from US Senate ahead of inauguration
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.(AFP)
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.(AFP)
us presidential

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris formally resigns from US Senate ahead of inauguration

Local media reported that Harris has submitted her letter of resignation to California Governor Gavin Newsom.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:03 AM IST

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris formally resigned from her Senate seat on Monday, according to one of her aides.

CNN reported that Harris has submitted her letter of resignation to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a copy of her resignation letter obtained by CNN, she thanked the people of California for the 'honor of serving them'.

After her inauguration on January 20, Harris will don the role of Vice President of the US, under which she will also serve as the president of the Senate, which will allow her to preside over the chamber and break 50-50 ties.

Also Read | Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US

Newsom had earlier announced that he will appoint Alex Padilla, California's Secretary of State, to fill Harris' seat for the remainder of her term that was scheduled to conclude in 2022, The Hill reported.

Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016 and quickly gained recognition for her sharp questioning style with top US officials. She has also teamed up with Republicans on issues like election security and criminal justice reform during her tenure.


"This is not a goodbye for Vice President-elect Harris... As she resigns from the Senate, she's preparing to take an oath that will allow her to preside over it," said a Harris aide.

Following the presidential elections in November 2020, Harris made history as she became the first female, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us election 2020

Related Stories

“She [Harris] has a voice in all of those. She has an opinion in all those areas,” Harris’ chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders.(AFP)
“She [Harris] has a voice in all of those. She has an opinion in all those areas,” Harris’ chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders.(AFP)
world news

After roof shattering victory, Kamala Harris faces daunting challenges

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The incoming administration has set out four key priorities of turning around the economy, tackling Covid-19, addressing climate change and racial justice.
READ FULL STORY
This post was shared on January 15. (Instagram/@kamalaharris)
This post was shared on January 15. (Instagram/@kamalaharris)
trending

Kamala Harris shares pics of her college days, says ‘Howard is home’

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:23 PM IST
“Loving these posts and getting to know you better,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris adjusts her mask at transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US.(Reuters)
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris adjusts her mask at transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US.(Reuters)
world news

Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor at inauguration

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:54 AM IST
This will be the second time Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will take part in an inauguration. She also swore in President-elect Joe Biden as vice president in 2013.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
US President-elect Joe Biden.(AP)
US President-elect Joe Biden.(AP)
us presidential

Covid-19 concerns, razor wire and no Trump: An inauguration like no other

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden's big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Air Force One at Valley International Airport after visiting the US-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, US. (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Air Force One at Valley International Airport after visiting the US-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, US. (Reuters)
us presidential

Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Trump will become only the fourth president in history to boycott his successor's inauguration. And while he has said he is now committed to a peaceful transition of power — after months of trying to delegitimize Biden's victory— he has made clear he has no interest in making a show of it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump(REUTERS)
us presidential

Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Trump, who had already announced plans not to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the source said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic has changed the face of learning.
The pandemic has changed the face of learning.
us presidential

Adah Arora: Educate to inspire, ignite and illuminate

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON NOV 09, 2020 05:22 PM IST
School structures have evolved into infrastructural wonders but there is much that can be done to improve the learning experience for students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trump campaign had sought to halt the counting of mail ballots in the county, saying observers were being kept too far away to be able to see if signatures matched voter registration records(AFP)
The Trump campaign had sought to halt the counting of mail ballots in the county, saying observers were being kept too far away to be able to see if signatures matched voter registration records(AFP)
us presidential

US Election 2020: Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

By Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri | Washington
PUBLISHED ON NOV 06, 2020 12:25 PM IST
Tasked this year with monitoring a record number of mail ballots, partisan poll watchers are designated by a political party or campaign to report any concerns they may have
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump, 74, said that if re-elected the US will win the race to 5G, and build the world’s best cyber and missile defence.(Bloomberg Photo)
Trump, 74, said that if re-elected the US will win the race to 5G, and build the world’s best cyber and missile defence.(Bloomberg Photo)
us presidential

America will land first woman on moon, says President Donald Trump

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal | Washington
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2020 11:56 AM IST
Donald Trump’s remarks came as he formally accepted the Republican nomination for a second term from the South Lawn of the White House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Joe Biden and Kamala Harris think this election is about the government.(AFP)
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Joe Biden and Kamala Harris think this election is about the government.(AFP)
us presidential

Republican leaders rally behind Trump, say Biden no longer has any principles

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi | Washington
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2020 08:25 AM IST
Debbie Flood, the owner of a Wisconsin machine shop, alleged that Biden voted to normalize trade with China and helped pave the way for them to join the WTO, even though they were hurting American companies like hers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Donald Trump talks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, US(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump talks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, US(REUTERS)
us presidential

Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for second term

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi | Washington
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2020 10:06 AM IST
Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party nomination for reelection Thursday before a large crowd at the White House
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Democratic convention was held last week, almost entirely online.(REUTERS)
The Democratic convention was held last week, almost entirely online.(REUTERS)
us presidential

Joe Biden says will campaign in person in US battleground states

By Agence France-Presse | Washington
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2020 08:25 AM IST
Joe Biden made clear he would adhere to local guidelines and arrange to host events “without jeopardizing or violating state rules about how many people can in fact assemble.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democratic US vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.(REUTERS)
Democratic US vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.(REUTERS)
us presidential

Kamala Harris rebuts Republicans, assailing Trump for mishandling Covid-19

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2020 03:22 AM IST
In a 20-minute speech in Washington, Harris assailed Trump’s leadership, criticizing him for ignoring the warning signs about the virus and prioritizing the stock market over the health of the American people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mike Pence is playing an important part in Trump’s re-election, crisscrossing the country -- with an emphasis on swing states such as Wisconsin -- to drum up support.(Reuters Photo)
Mike Pence is playing an important part in Trump’s re-election, crisscrossing the country -- with an emphasis on swing states such as Wisconsin -- to drum up support.(Reuters Photo)
us presidential

‘You won’t be safe’ under Joe Biden: Vice Prez Mike Pence warns US voters

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal | Washington
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2020 09:44 AM IST
Pence was the keynote speaker in a parade of Trump acolytes who sought to uplift the president as a champion of American values and civil rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump made similar remarks in the fall of 2016, at the peak of the presidential race, positing that then-opponent Hillary Clinton had taken drugs.(AFP)
Donald Trump made similar remarks in the fall of 2016, at the peak of the presidential race, positing that then-opponent Hillary Clinton had taken drugs.(AFP)
us presidential

Donald Trump wants Joe Biden to take ‘drug test’ before first debate

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi | Washington
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2020 07:06 AM IST
Donald Trump said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he was intrigued by Biden’s improved performance during the Democratic primary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In public addresses, Kamala Harris has regularly reflects on the deep influence that her mother had on her.(AP)
In public addresses, Kamala Harris has regularly reflects on the deep influence that her mother had on her.(AP)
us presidential

Mother instilled in me core values of America: Kamala Harris

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi | Washington
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2020 07:05 AM IST
Kamala Harris, 55, is of both African and Indian descent, with her father being from Jamaica and mother Shyamala Gopalan from Tamil Nadu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harris, the first-term Senator from California who serves on the House Intelligence committee, said that she believes that the US is more isolated than ever from its allies.(AP file photo)
Harris, the first-term Senator from California who serves on the House Intelligence committee, said that she believes that the US is more isolated than ever from its allies.(AP file photo)
us presidential

US will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapon, says Kamala Harris

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal | Washington
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2020 09:14 AM IST
The Democratic Party’s presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden, she said, actually took historic steps as vice president to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. She was responding to questions during a fundraiser.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US Vice President Joe Biden during the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, US on August 20, 2020.(Reuters File Photo)
Former US Vice President Joe Biden during the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, US on August 20, 2020.(Reuters File Photo)
us presidential

‘I’ve done it before’: Joe Biden says he knows how to lead US through crisis

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2020 11:56 PM IST
Joe Biden’s tweets come in the backdrop of US polls scheduled to be held on November 3 this year when he and Donald Trump will go head to head for the White House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP