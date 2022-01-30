Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Apna Dal (S) names fifth candidate for UP polls
Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel has declared candidates for UP polls (file)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, declared former lawmaker Rashmi Arya, as its candidate from Mauranipur assembly segment in Bundelkhand. Arya is the fifth candidate and third woman to be named by Apna Dal (S) for 2022 UP polls. BJP’s other OBC ally, the Nishad party, is yet to announce its candidates.

Arya was elected lawmaker on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2012. She was defeated in the 2017 UP polls and joined the Apna Dal in January. Of the five candidates declared by Apna Dal (S), four have been on seats that were with BJP in 2017 UP polls.

On January 23 Apna Dal (S) had named Haider Ali Khan as its candidate for the Swar seat in Rampur district and followed it up with the announcement of Dr Saroj Kureel for Ghatampur in Kanpur Nagar district, Ram Niwas Verma for Nanpara in Bahraich district and Dr Surbhi in Farrukhabad district.

Sunday, January 30, 2022
