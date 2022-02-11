Civic issues get pushed to backburner amidst ‘important’ poll matters

Days ahead of the assembly polls, politicians and political parties are busy making promises, playing caste, community cards in the constituency. However, civic issues, which affect the life of the common man, have been missing from their agenda.

Ashutosh Varma, spokesperson of Samajwadi Party said, “I agree that civic issues are very important and they affect the quality of life, but during assembly polls people also want to listen about the policies of the party on generating employment, controlling inflation and economic policies. People have felt that the BJP government has failed to deliver on all these fronts. Almost all the candidates of the Samajwadi Party have been grassroots workers. Some have risen through the ranks of corporators in local bodies, so every Samajwadi politician has an idea of civic problems of his area.”

Rajnish Gupta Bobby contesting on a BJP ticket from Lucknow central, said, “I have been a corporator for four consecutive terms. I know civic issues of the area and have solved all the issues in my ward, but now, I have the challenge of solving the issues of the whole Lucknow central constituency but I can guarantee no other candidate except me even knows about the civic problems faced by Lucknow central. Most candidates would not even know the number of street lights, or tubewells supplying water in the area. However, during assembly polls issues like economic development, law and order, economy are also raised.”

Mamta Chaudhary, another corporator contesting in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, on a Congress ticket, said, “The country is facing several problems but civic issues cannot be neglected. However, the ruling party will try not to talk about civic issues as most of the roads in Mohanlalganj are in a pathetic condition, street lights are only showpieces, water supply is at odd hours, and frequent power outages are common in Mohanlalganj. I feel civic issues are a part of my election campaign. I feel that along with the corporator, an MLA is also responsible for everything including roads, water, street lighting, health services and power supply.”

Dr PK Gupta of Samajik Sarokar Manch said, “Civic governance has always been a low priority for politicians, and therefore, the neglect of civic problems in assembly polls has been a regular feature. A state where political parties decide candidates on the basis of caste and community, civic issues are put on the backburner.”

