'Heavyweight or Deadweight?': Mahua Moitra takes a dig as RPN Singh quits Cong

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday hit out at former Union minister RPN Singh, moments after he resigned from the Congress party ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

There is a buzz that Singh may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later in the day. However, he has not said anything about his future plans.

Moitra, without naming Singh, said on Twitter that those politicians who have not won a seat in more than a decade are moving to the BJP on election eve.

“Heavyweight or Deadweight? Those who have not won a seat in over a decade moving to BJP on election eve," she tweeted.

RPN Singh, who was a minister of state in the home affairs ministry during the UPA rule, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday, a day after the party named him as a star campaigner for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The star campaigners' list also includes Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other party leaders.

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, Singh thanked her for giving him an opportunity to serve the nation, the people and the party.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect," Singh wrote in the letter.

He tweeted by saying that when the country is celebrating the formation of its great Republic, "I begin a new chapter in my political journey."

RPN Singh has joined the list of former prominent leaders of the Congress, including Jitin Prasada, who left the party.

Elections to 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and ending on March 7. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 10.