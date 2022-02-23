If ‘black’ farm laws are gone, Yogi will also go: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the withdrawal of the three ‘black’ farm laws would to lead to ouster of the BJP government.

“BJP leaders are reading ABCD these days and come out with abbreviations like ‘A for…’ N for…’ and ‘Z for…’.We want to teach them some lessons in Hindi,” said Yadav, adding, “Kaka gaye toh baba bhi jayenge... kaka matlab kale kanoon” (If kaka is gone, baba is bound to go.” Yadav often refers to chief minister Yogi Adityanath as baba.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced withdrawal of the three farm laws that had evoked strong protests by farmers.

Yadav, addressing a public meeting in Bahraich, used the occasion to draw the people’s attention towards the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra is accused of mowing down farmers. Ashish was recently released on bail.

“He has not been bailed in the people’s court. Now, the people will become reason for forfeiture of deposits BJP candidates in the polls,” Yadav said.

The SP chief also referred to a Bhojpuri poll campaign song “UP main ka ba” to target Yogi, saying the song had led the people to say good bye to the Yogi government in the ongoing elections.

“Jab se gana aaya hai, UP main ka ba, tab se ho gaya bye bye baba” (Ever since ‘UP main ka ba’ song has been released, Uttar Pradesh is saying bye bye baba,” said Yadav.

Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Rathore had released the song after Yogi released BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s “UP main sab ba (There is everything in UP)” poll campaign song.

Yadav said he was not aware as to who had sung the song.

Yadav claimed the chief minister has already got a ticket booked from Lucknow to Gorakhpur for March 11. He obviously meant that Yogi would pack up his bags if the BJP is defeated following counting of votes on March 10.

He countered the “parivarvadi” observations that Yogi has been making to refer to SP leaders and said those who do not have a family would not understand the pains of those with families.

Yadav referred to the fourth phase voting and said the SP-led coalition would touch the double century mark at the end of polling on Wednesday.

He said the coalition had already scored its first century in first two phases of polling. Incidentally, Yadav spared the BSP and Congress in his attacks.

About BJP leaders he further said those who were speaking the language of ‘taking out heat’, had cooled down by the second phase and would come down to making meaningless comments after the fourth phase of elections.

