Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Prayagraj man caught with blade: Attempt to murder case lodged against accused
uttar pradesh assembly election

Prayagraj man caught with blade: Attempt to murder case lodged against accused

Prayagraj man was disturbed over a personal complaint and tried to consume the powder, police had earlier said
The Prayagraj man being caught by the police on Thursday. (HT File Photo)
The Prayagraj man being caught by the police on Thursday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Dhumanganj police has lodged an FIR for attempt to murder and under section 284 of IPC against the man who was caught with a small blade and a packet of powder, on Friday. The man had been caught when he approached cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh, possibly with ill intentions, when the minister was on his way to file nomination papers on Thursday.

Police officials had earlier denied that the man, identified as Himanshu Dubey, had tried to assault the cabinet minister and had instead claimed that the man was disturbed over a personal complaint and tried to consume the powder.

In his complaint to the Dhumanganj police, the cabinet minister’s personal security officer, Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, said when the minister was leaving to file his nomination papers on Thursday, Dubey of Jaunpur, who often used to visit the minister, approached him. Dubey opened the packet and started shouting while trying to assault the cabinet minister with a small blade in his other hand.

“Corporator Akhilesh Singh, I and other security personnel immediately overpowered Dubey and handed him over to Dhumanganj police. Akhilesh was also injured in the palm in the incident,” the complainant said in the FIR.

Circle officer Santosh Kumar Singh said an FIR has been lodged and further investigations were being carried out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out