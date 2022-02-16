Spouses take to battle ground, drum up support for partners

Spouses of candidates contesting from different assembly seats are spending the day moving from one locality to another, seeking votes, mingling with residents as family members, urging them to ensure the victory of their better halves.

Namrata Pathak, wife of minister Brajesh Pathak, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Lucknow Cantt constituency, is aggressively campaigning for her husband. Along with her team of BJP workers, she is moving to remote colonies of Lucknow Cantt. Most of the time, Brajesh Pathak is busy in meetings that’s why his wife Namrata Pathak along with her team has taken the charge of campaigning in the area. Namrata Pathak said, “My husband works hard 24X7 .He is always ready to help everyone, so it’s my duty to support him in his work. I am trying to connect with each and every woman voter in the cantonment, for my husband.”

Raju Gandhi’s wife, Charanjeet Gandhi, who is contesting on a ticket of the Samajwadi Party from Lucknow Cantt, plans the campaign for the day. She gets up early in the morning and starts visiting the localities according to the plan. While Raju Gandhi leaves with a different set of SP workers in different localities.

Raju Gandhi said, “My wife is my strength. She plans my campaigning for the day and she works from morning to late in the night to ensure my victory. As a woman she strikes a chord with women voters immediately. ”

Archita Gupta, wife of the BJP candidate from Lucknow Central constituency, Rajnish Gupta, is actively campaigning in different areas of the constituency. She says, “I have served my ward as a corporator too. It was possible due to the support of my husband. Now, Rajnishji is contesting for the seat of an MLA for the first time. So, we have to plan coverage of constituencies in different areas.”

Rajnish Gupta said, “My family support will ensure victory for me in the elections. My wife has always supported me as she is supporting me now. She is looking after the management of resources along with connecting with people.”

Swati Mishra, wife of Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknows’ Sarojini Nagar seat, Abhishek Mishra, has been campaigning with her husband tirelessly.

Abhishek Mishra said, “My wife has been a pillar of strength for me. Swati, a PhD scholar from Cambridge University, works as a grassroots party worker. She campaigns the entire day for me. From nominations to campaigning, Swati has marched shoulder to shoulder with me.”

Bindu Bora, wife of BJP candidate from Lucknow North, Neeraj Bora, is supported by his wife and his son Vatsal Bora in campaigning. The mother-son duo leaves the house early in the morning to connect with voters. They tell them about the work of Neeraj Bora and his plans for the constituency after winning the elections.

Manish Tewari, husband of Congress candidate from the Mohanlalganj constituency, Mamta Chaudhary, is managing her campaign behind the scenes. He is meeting party workers and constituting teams for door-to-door campaigns daily.

Mamta Chaudhary said, “My husband works till late in the night. He is visiting every area of the constituency to tell voters about the work of my party.”

Meanwhile, Abha Singh, sister of Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar, is actively campaigning for him. She is approaching every woman in the constituency while campaigning door-to-door. Abha Singh is actively updating her social network profile about her door to door campaigning. Rajeshwar Singh has already acknowledged her support during his campaign. He said, “My family has always motivated me to serve the country.”

