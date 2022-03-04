There will be BJP across UP on March 10: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday targeted the previous government saying the mafia that committed crime and flaunted “tamancha” (countrymade pistol) in open jeeps during the Samajwadi Party (SP) regime was now seen crawling like a worm or moving on a wheelchair in Uttar Pradesh.

He was addressing a public rally at Saiyadraja assembly constituency of Chandauli. “If the state has a ‘dumdaar’ (strong) government, bulldozer and development will go hand in hand. The mafia who killed the ‘Yadavs’ in Mau, set on fire the houses of traders and pushed Mau to riots were protected by the previous government. Our government has taught them the right lesson and put all the mafias in jails,” said Yogi according to a press statement.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a decisive lead over opposition parties on 275 seats in the first six of seven phases of the ongoing 2022 UP polls. He said only the BJP would emerge victorious on March 10—the day of counting. “When election results are declared on March 10, only BJP will be visible in the entire state. Many SP-BSP leaders have started making their bookings to flee abroad fearing defeat,” the CM said.

Yogi said the SP government indulged in indiscrimination to provide uninterrupted power supply. He said regular power was supplied only on “Eid” and “Moharram” while it was not so on “Holi” and “Diwali”. “People are being provided free vaccines, free testing facilities and free treatment along with free double-dose of food grains. Had there been the government of SP, BSP the vaccine would have been black-marketed,” Yogi said.

He said if the BJP government was formed, free LPG cylinder would be given to every poor on “Diwali” and “Holi”. Also, a free scooty will be provided to meritorious girl students, he said. “Besides, the amount of money given under Kanya Sumangala Yojana will be increased to ₹25,000 while under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, ₹1 lakh will be transferred,” Yogi added.

He said over 5 lakh youths were given government jobs in his government while 2 crore youths were linked to employment. “We are also distributing tablets and smartphones to one crore youths and the SP has raised objections to that. The Samajwadi Party believes development should be of Saifai family only,” he said.