Top BJP leaders to campaign in east UP from February 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, union minister Nitin Gadkari were among top BJP leaders set to campaign in east UP from Tuesday.

The PM will address public meetings in Kaushambi (February 23) and in Amethi, Sultanpur, Prayagraj and Pratapgarh (February 24) while union home minister Amit Shah would hold a road show in Raniganj of Pratapgarh and various other assembly constituencies of Prayagraj.

“BJP national president JP Nadda will also address public meetings in various assembly constituencies in Prayagraj region,” said party’s Kashi region president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava.

“Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in Malhani, Badlapur in Jaunpur on February 24. He would also address public meetings in Gyanpur in Bhadohi district, Shivpur in Varanasi and Chakia assembly of Chandauli district and Ghazipur on March 4,” he added.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s public meetings are scheduled in various districts of Kashi region on February 22nd, 23rd February and March 2.

Kashi region includes 17 districts, including Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Jaunpur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Ghazipur, Mau, Chandauli, among others.

“Programmes of BJP national general secretary organisation, BL Santosh and former union minister Shahnawaz Hussain have also been proposed in different districts of Kashi region,” Srivastava added.

He said Lok Sabha MP from Mathura, Hema Malini would also address public meetings in Ghorawal, Obra and Duddhi assembly seats of Sonbhadra district on February 24.

Srivastava said party’s national vice president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will hold a meeting with party office bearers in Chandauli and Ghazipur on February 21.

“BJP MPs Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will also hold a road show in different districts of Kashi region,” said BJP spokesman of Kashi region Navratan Rathi.

Rathi said that Nishad Party president, Sanjay Nishad, will address public meetings in Sultanpur and Prayagraj on February 21 and on February 22 respectively. “Nishad will also hold public meetings in Bhadohi, Kerakat, Zahurabad, Saidpur and Deendayal Nagar,” Rathi said.