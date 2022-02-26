UP CM told a lie over ‘availability’ of O2 cylinders: Dimple

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav on Saturday claimed that her party and its alliance partners were all set to script history in the ongoing UP assembly polls. “We are proud of our Samajwadi Party family and our alliance partners,” the former MP said while addressing a public meeting in Madiyahon assembly segment of Jaunpur district for SP candidate Sushma Patel.

Her statement was in reference to the continuous attacks by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the SP’s dynastic politics. Targeting the chief minister, she alleged that people in large numbers died due to oxygen shortage during the pandemic but he had no “regrets”. “He told a lie when he said that there was no shortage of oxygen in UP,” said Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“How can those who have no family understand the pain of those who lost their family members in the pandemic?” she asked. Over the CM’s statement on “cooling one down”, the SP leader said, “Perhaps he has failed to understand that the weather has changed. Seeing your (CM’s) attitude, it seems BJP people will have to be put in the cold storage.” Dimple appealed to people to ensure Sushma Patel’s victory with a big margin. Patel had won the 2017 assembly elections from the seat on the BSP ticket but she joined the SP last year.