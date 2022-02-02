UP polls: 47 candidates file nomination papers in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh ministers Brajesh Pathak and Ashutosh Tandon, besides 45 other candidates filed their nominations in Lucknow on Wednesday for the fourth phase of the UP polls.

Lucknow will go to polls in the fourth phase of the UP polls on February 23. Around 38,04,114 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise here.

The last date for filing of nominations in Lucknow is February 3 (Thursday).

The BJP has fielded law minister Brajesh Pathak from the Lucknow Cantonment (Cantt) seat, moving him from the Lucknow Central seat that he had won in the 2017 UP polls. Prior to filing the nomination papers amid cheers and sloganeering, he visited a temple.

“Would seek blessings of the almighty and senior party leaders before starting my poll journey. I am (sure) I would register a thumping victory this time, too,” said Brajesh Pathak, while heading towards the DM’s office to file his nomination papers for the UP polls.

The minister, his wife and other dependents own immovable assets worth ₹52,14,041 and movable assets worth ₹3,01,83,962, according to the affidavit that the minister filed before the DM’s office

In 2017, the movable assets amounted to ₹1,64,99,798 and immovable assets were worth ₹57,30,000, according to the affidavit Brajesh Pathak had filed then.

Urban development minister and senior BJP leader Ashutosh Tandon has been fielded from the Lucknow East constituency for the UP polls. The minister owns immovable assets of ₹6,70,00,000 and has ₹19,801,141 in his off-shore accounts, according to the affidavit which the minister has filed at the DM’s office.

Gomti Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Bakshi Ka Talab who also filed his nomination, has immovable assets amounting to ₹6,42,40,500 and ₹53,68,276 in his off- shore accounts, according to his affidavit.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Bakshi Ka Talab candidate Pankaj Kumar, who also filed his nomination papers, has ₹11,46,300 in his off- shore accounts and owns immovable assets of ₹84,57,000 and movable assets of ₹11,46,200, according to his poll affidavit.

Abhishek Mishra, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Sarojininagar, also filed his nomination papers on the day.

Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash said it is being ensured that strict Covid-19 protocol is followed while filing nominations. The district magistrate held a press conference to highlight the preparations for the state assembly polls in the state capital. Besides, the DM highlighted important events and dos and don’ts for the polls.

He said the administration has distributed 64 nomination forms among the candidates in different constituencies of the district.