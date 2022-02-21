UP polls: Modi-Yogi ignored your pain during lockdown, Sonia Gandhi tells voters

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday launched an all out attack on the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government during her virtual address to voters of her parliamentary constituency Raebareli.

Gandhi, who has been an MP from the Congress bastion since 2004, hit out at both the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government, accusing them of apathy during pandemic.



“During the lockdown, your business was closed. You suffered the pain of walking for miles. But Modi-Yogi government acted irresponsibly & turned their faces away from you and closed their eyes, despite your pain. Govt didn't provide you with any relief,” news agency ANI quoted the Congress chief.



Gandhi didn't mince her words and attacked both the governments on several issues including farmers, fuel price hike and inflation.

“These polls are important for you as for 5 years you saw a government that did nothing except create differences among you. Farmers grow crops with a lot of hard work. You neither got paid nor received fertilisers, not even irrigation facilities,” she added.

“Youth study and prepare for jobs but the BJP government made you sit at home. At least 12 lakh government job posts are vacant but you've not been given jobs. The prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, mustard oil are skyrocketing, it has become difficult for people to run their household,” Gandhi said.

Youth study & prepare for jobs but BJP govt made you sit at home. 12 lakh govt jobs vacant but you've not been given jobs. Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, mustard oil are skyrocketing, it has become difficult for people to run their household: Sonia Gandhi#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/b4hntXiArQ — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Raebareli goes to polls in the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 23. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



Full UP Assembly Election coverage here



