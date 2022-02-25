UP polls: You vote with your eyes closed, Priyanka tells voters in Amethi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday came down heavily on the voters in Amethi, the former Grand Old Party bastion. Addressing a poll rally, Vadra told voters they voted with their eyes closed. “You are responsible for your situation. You are misled and then vote with your eyes closed,” she told the listeners gathered at the rally.



“Your vote is a very big responsibility. Choose wisely as you may regret for the next five years. It's time for your development,” Vadra said.

Rahul and Priyanka are in Amethi on the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase polls. The campaign is a Congress bid to reclaim the citadel which was unconquered till 2019.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka began her campaign in Amethi by offering prayers at the Sankat Mochan temple.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Amethi wherein he launched an all out attack on the Gandhis.

"The people of Amethi already know that (their) family members (a reference to the Congress) do not belong to anyone. You have been loyal to these families for a very long time. But the moment you voted them away, they started cursing your intellect by going to Kerala," PM Modi said, referring to Rahul Gandhi being an MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

Considered a Congress bastion since 1980 when Sanjay Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha, Amethi sent prominent members of the Gandhi family to the lower house. Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi too represented the seat at one point of time.



In 2004, Rahul Gandhi was elected to Lok Sabha from Amethi which he represented till 2019 when he was defeated by the BJP's Smriti Zubin Irani. In fact, the Congress failed to win any of the five seats in Amethi in the 2017 polls.

At least 11 districts including Amethi, Ayodhya, Praygraj will vote in the fifth of seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.



