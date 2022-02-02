Who is Pooja Shukla, SP's youngest candidate, with a Yogi connection?

Pooja Shukla, 25, who hogged limelight in 2017 when she tried to stop Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's cavalcade in Lucknow to protest against government policies, is back in the news. She is now the youngest candidate in the fray for the upcoming state assembly polls, and will be contesting from the Lucknow North constituency on Samajwadi Party's ticket. She is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Neeraj Bora.

According to reports, Shukla has been actively campaigning in the Lucknow North constituency even before the SP gave her a ticket from the seat.

Here's are a few facts about Pooja Shukla:

Shukla shot to fame when she along with 10 others waved black flags at Yogi Adityanath in June 2017, while she tried to stop his cavalcade on the Lucknow University Road, leading to her arrest. The protest which she calls a “democratic” one eventually opened her doors for mainstream politics.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Shukla said she didn't think the protest would lead to her arrest as she had used democratic means for it. She, however, added the incident reaffirmed her faith in fighting for “what is right”.

Shukla was released 20 days after staying in the jail, following which, she met SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and became the face of Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, the party’s student wing.

When asked why she chose the SP, Pooja further told PTI, “I was impressed by the political struggle of Mulayam Singh Yadav and policies of Akhilesh Yadav. Further, as a youngster who has been active in student politics, I find SP closer to democratic values, something which the BJP and its supporters are hell-bent on violating.”

She recounts she was denied admission by the Lucknow University in 2018 for protesting against the chief minister. This, however, did not discourage her spirits and she launched an indefinite hunger strike forcing the university to accept her admission.

Shkula says she wants to continue fighting for the rights of youngsters and students as a politician. She also believes that young people, especially the students, must not be kept away from politics in the name of education. “Only a politically aware student can choose a better leader. This is how young people can change the politics of the country and take it towards development," she said.

In 2020, Shukla had also joined a group of women staging a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Clock Tower in Lucknow. She says the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ever since coming to power has passed laws that are “undemocratic”, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the farm laws.

“Democratic protests are the only means to force the government to repeal such laws. But the BJP has done everything to curb the very right of protest of the people,” Shukla said.

When asked how she was planning to take on the BJP, Shukla said, “I come from a middle-class family and lack resources to fight against a BJP candidate. However, with the support of the party and the local people, especially the youth, I believe I will be able to secure a victory.”

Lucknow is going to the polls on February 23 in the fourth phase.