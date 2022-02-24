Yogi Adityanath to hold road show in Prayagraj today

The Prayagraj region will witness a number of top leaders campaigning for support of their candidates, on Friday, on what will be the last day of the campaigning for the fifth phase of the ongoing UP assembly polls.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a road show in Sangam city and garner support for BJP candidates and allies on Friday.

The road show will be 500 meters long and will begin from Jhalwa crossing and pass through Rajroopur, Chakia, Lukerganj trisection, Machli Bazaar and Khuldabad before culminating at Nakhas Kohna, said Ganesh Kesarwani, BJP Prayagraj’s city unit president.

He said that the road show will cover the Allahabad West assembly seat of the district from where cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh is in the poll fray for re-election.

The road show will start at 3pm, he added. He also said that CM Yogi will be addressing a public meeting at Nakhas Kohna seeking support for all BJP and allies’ candidates including two ministers – Sidharth Nath Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ (Allahabad South) – besides Harshvardhan Bajpai in the fray from Allahabad North.

Union home minister Amit Shah will be holding a public meeting in support of BJP candidates on the last day of campaigning in Kaushambi. His meeting will be held in the cattle fair ground located in Shamsabad (Karanpur) of Sirathu area of the district. At the same time, Congress’s star campaigner Pankhuri Pathak will hold public meetings and a door-to-door campaign in support of Congress candidates of Manjhanpur and Sirathu constituencies of Kauhsmabi, while SP leaders Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan will also be active in the district. They will hold a public meeting at Krishi Maidan at Saini in Sirathu, Mela Ground at Karari in Manjhanpur and Makhupur in Chail area of the district.

In Pratapgarh district too, Amit Shah will hold a public meeting in support of BJP candidates near Rampur intersection at 2 pm even as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will reach the district by helicopter at noon and conduct a road show in support of Congress candidates from Indira Chowk in Lalganj.

Later, BJP MP Ravi Kishan will take out a bike rally in support of BJP candidates in the district, informed party leaders.