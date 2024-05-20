 Vote for love not hate: Kharge to people as polling begins for 5th phase of LS polls - Hindustan Times
Vote for love not hate: Kharge to people as polling begins for 5th phase of LS polls

PTI |
May 20, 2024 08:28 AM IST

New Delhi, As polling began in 49 constituencies for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged people to vote for love and not hatred and cast their ballot against unemployment and inflation.

HT Image
HT Image

Voting is being held in 49 constituencies in six states and two union territories in the fifth phase, which will decide the electoral fate of several prominent leaders like former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "If we want to protect democracy and the Constitution, we must vote. Before pressing the button on EVM, remember that we should vote for love and brotherhood, not for hatred."

"We have to vote against unemployment and inflation, not to make a few capitalists richer. We have to vote for the protection of our fundamental rights, not for those who snatch our rights," the Congress president said.

He urged the people to vote for justice, not for injustice and oppression.

"Vote for democracy, not for dictatorship. The voters of the eight states and union territories who will exercise their right to vote today on 49 Lok Sabha seats will vote on the agenda of Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay.

"When your hand presses the EVM button, the already-unstable chair of dictatorship will suffer another setback and democracy will gain strength," Kharge said.

He also welcomed those voting for the first time, asserting that theirs is a historical responsibility.

"The trends of the four phases show that the departure of 'Hukmshah' is certain. Today is the fifth step towards farewell," the Congress president said.

A new beginning will be made from June 4, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

