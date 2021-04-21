43 seats to go to polls in Bengal amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Forty-three seats spread across West Bengal’s northern and southern parts will go to the polls in the sixth phase of assembly elections in the state on Thursday amid tight security and a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Officials said security was tightened further in North 24 Parganas a day ahead of polling after a man was killed, and another injured when a portion of a house caved in following an explosion inside a house at Titagarh. Police suspect that crude bombs were being made when the explosion took place.

Arjun Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas, said bombs were also hurled near his house. He alleged police harassed local residents instead of arresting the culprits. “The BJP is confident of winning most of the seats in North 24 Parganas. The only seat where the contest will be tough is Swarupnagar. Fearing defeat, the [ruling] TMC [Trinamool Congress] is resorting to violence,” Singh said.

TMC accused the BJP of bringing in outsiders for violence in the area. “They know that defeat is imminent. They are going to lose all seats. The local people know how to reject violence and would give a befitting reply to the BJP on May 2 when counting is held,” said Jyotipriyo Mullick, TMC leader.

Jitendra Shaw, the TMC candidate from Bhatpara who is contesting against Arjun Singh’s son, Pawan, said the administration is taking action. “BJP leaders are making baseless allegations.”

In Noapara, the BJP has fielded legislator and Arjun Singh’s brother-in-law, Sunil. BJP leader Mukul Roy’s son, Subhranshu Roy, is contesting from Bijpur in North 24 Parganas. Mukul Roy is contesting from Krishnanagar in Nadia district against actress Kaushani Mukherjee of the TMC.

The Election Commission (EC) has declared all the assembly seats under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency as sensitive.

In North 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur, and Nadia, the BJP has made deep inroads with the support from the Dalit Namasudra community. Originally from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), most of the Namasudras came to India during the partition and after the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. The Namasudras can influence the results of the ongoing elections in around 80 of Bengal’s 294 seats. In 2019, the BJP wrested two Lok Sabha seats where the Namasudras are present in large numbers. The party won 18 of the state’s 42 seats that year.

The EC has extended the silent period for campaigning from 48 to 72 hours, banned public meetings and roadshows between 7 pm and 10 am in view of the surge in infections. It has threatened penal provisions against any political party or candidate found violating Covid-19 protocol.

West Bengal has announced an increase in hospital beds and slashed office occupancy to 50% as part of efforts to check the Covid-19 spread. The state on Tuesday reported 9,819 cases and 46 deaths.

Both TMC and the BJP on Monday announced scaling back of their campaigns for the remaining two phases of elections amid the surge in infections. Political parties have drawn flak for rampant violations of Covid-19 protocols at their rallies. TMC on Monday announced chief minister Mamata Banerjee will not address any rallies in Kolkata except a symbolic one on April 26. She has slashed time for all her election rallies in other places to just 30 minutes.

The BJP plans to limit the audiences at its poll gathering to 500 and hold meetings only in open spaces.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he will not address any rallies.