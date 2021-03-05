IND USA
West Bengal Assembly Election
Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: Left-Cong-ISF alliance announces seats parties to contest in first 2 phases

The Congress and the ISF will come out with the names of their contestants later, their leaders said.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:25 PM IST

The alliance of the Left Front, Congress and the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Friday announced the names of constituencies from where each party will contest for the first two phases of the assembly election in West Bengal.

The Left Front also announced the candidates for the seats allotted to it.

However, the Congress and the ISF will come out with the names of their contestants later, their leaders said.

LF chairman Biman Bose said that consensus on some seats is yet to be arrived at by the alliance partners.

Nandigram, from where Trinamool Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee will contest, is one such seat.

Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

west bengal assembly elections 2021
Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee gestures as she arrives to announce the names of the party's candidates for the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Kolkata, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. The eight phased legislative assembly elections in the state are scheduled to begin on March 27. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
west bengal assembly election

After Mamata finalises Nandigram contest, BJP reacts

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee claimed this is going to be a “soft election.” “This is a soft election, a smiley election. We will play, we will fight, we will win,” she said.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: JMM, NCP have declared support for Trinamool, says Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:18 PM IST
The JMM is Jharkhand's ruling party and the NCP is part of Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance along with the Shiv Sena, who have also declared their support for Banerjee. Both had defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in their respective states to win power.
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee holds the list of electoral candidates outside the Trinamool Congress party office ahead of the state legislative assembly elections in Kolkata on March 5, 2021. (AFP)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: TMC releases candidate list, Mamata to contest from Nandigram

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The chief minister announced the names of 291 candidates for the 294 assembly seats, leaving three seats in the hilly regions of north Bengal for her “friends”
**EDS: IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM CM OFFICE** Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Kalighat, in Kolkata, Friday, Feb 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2021_000201A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee’s TMC releases candidates’ list for Bengal polls. Details here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee’s TMC faces a fierce battle from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time which has vowed to get a majority of over 200 seats in West Bengal.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Spotlight on Nandigram again as Mamata to fight Bengal polls from assembly seat

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:01 PM IST
  • TMC releases first list of 291 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls, CM Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections: TMC begins house-hunt for CM in Nandigram, her constituency

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Nandigram, located around 100 km south of Kolkata, is one of most prestigious assembly constituencies for the TMC because mass movements against land acquisition during 2006-08 paved the path for Banerjee’s political resurrection and propelled her to power in 2011
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP confident of clean sweep in Nandigram

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:42 AM IST
Asserting that the names of the candidates will be announced soon, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that seats have been discussed and the names of candidates will be revealed after a final decision is taken.
At a mega Left rally in Kolkata on February 28. Chowdhury and Siddiqui didn’t even exchange pleasantries and the Congress leader’s speech was interrupted when Siddiqui took the stage.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Cong plans to keep distance from ISF as part of new strategy

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • Instead, the party is keen to emphasize that it has no truck with ISF and that the latter is just a partner of the Left bloc, Congress leaders said.
While West Bengal will go to polls in an eight phases election beginning March 27, in Assam the election is spread over three phases.
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi chairs CEC on West Bengal, Assam candidates

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • On the speculation that former TMC strongman Suvendu Adhikari could be the party’s face against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, Ghosh said the announcement will be made by the party soon.
While the third and last phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6, West Bengal is scheduled to undergo elections in eight phases ending on April 29.
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi, Shah meet to finalise candidates for Assam, Bengal

By Susmita Pakrasi | PTI, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Polling in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take place in a single phase on April 6. The BJP has high stakes in West Bengal and Assam.
Kolkata: Congress Supporters holding cutouts of their party leaders take part in the Left-Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) joint rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, at Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI02_28_2021_000154A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Before key polls, tough talks on between CPI(M), Cong, ISF over seat sharing

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:22 PM IST
  • The Left Front partners have already given up more than 30 seats for the ISF and the latter has been urged to climb down from its demand for 40-odd seats.
Raj Charaborty (left), a film director in Tollywood, was one of the participants in the crash course conducted by Derek O'Brien(https://twitter.com/iamrajchoco)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of polls, crash course in rajneeti for Bengal’s celeb-turned politicians

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:39 PM IST
  • The Trinamool Congress was the first off the blocks with its Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien advising some of the celebrities and stars who recently joined the party.
Pal also alleged that the TMC did not allow free and fair panchayat polls in 2018 and occupied the local bodies by force. (AFP File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Ex-Trinamool leader joins BJP, does squats to 'atone past sins’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Several local leaders of the ruling party in Bengal, who were loyal to Adhikari, have jumped ship and joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in the state.
Discontentment in the saffron camp, which had been brewing for a while, first surfaced in September last year, when veteran leader Rahul Sinha was replaced by Anupam Hazra, a former TMC MP, as national secretary.
west bengal assembly election

Rift between old-timers and turncoats causes concern for Bengal BJP before polls

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:03 PM IST
  • According sources, many state leaders and the RSS -- the BJP's ideological parent - have aired their displeasure over induction of certain leaders from other parties.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, TMC asks Kolkata councillors to put up Didi's posters

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • The ruling party's senior leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee, state president Subrata Bakshi, senior minister and administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim, met the ward coordinators at the party headquarters
