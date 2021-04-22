Bengal polls: Sixth phase takes off amid sporadic violence

The sixth phase of assembly elections took off on Thursday morning even as reports of sporadic violence poured in from across several areas in West Bengal.

The body of an unidentified man, with stab wounds, was recovered from a pond at Habra in North 24 Parganas where voting was going on. The incident triggered tension among the locals even though police is yet to ascertain his identity.

“Voting is largely peaceful in all the 43 constituencies. There were no reports of any major violence,” said a senior official of the Election Commission of India.

At Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas, a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was injured after he was allegedly attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. BJP has however rubbished the allegations saying that the TMC is trying to implicate the party in a false case.

Also Read | West Bengal election: PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise

There were also reports of sporadic violence at Chopra in north Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district where police said some miscreants fired bullets. Villagers also allege that a few bombs were hurled at Fulia in Chopra.

“We have started a probe. It is yet to be ascertained who fired the bullets,” said a police official of Chopra.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases continued to rise in the eastern state. At least 10,784 cases were reported on Wednesday with 58 deaths. West Bengal has over 63,000 active cases.

All political parties including the BJP and the ruling TMC have curtailed rallies in the state.

Polling is being held in nine seats in North Dinajpur, nine in Nadia, 17 in North 24 Parganas and eight in East Burdwan district.

“The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.