JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Bengal today

National president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in West Bengal on Wednesday.

This will be Gandhi’s first visit to the state since the Election Commission (EC) announced the poll schedule on February 26 and the eight-phase elections began on March 27.

“The former Congress president will be addressing two rallies at Goalpokhar in Uttar Dinajpur and Bagdogra in Darjeeling district,” said a party leader in Kolkata.

Both Goalpokhar and Matigara-Naxalbari constituencies, where Gandhi will hold rallies, will be going to polls on Saturday during the fifth phase.

The election campaign for the fifth phase will come to an end on Wednesday evening as the poll panel has increased the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours.

Also Read | No difference between Mamata Banerjee, Modi, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Meanwhile, Nadda will hold one roadshow and two public meetings on Wednesday, BJP leaders said.

As April 14 is the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Nadda will first pay tribute to the leader on Ambedkar Jayanti at New Town in the northern fringes of Kolkata.

“His first roadshow is scheduled at Bongaon Uttar in North 24 Parganas. Thereafter he will hold two rallies at Mangalkot and Jamalpur. He is also scheduled to address two other meetings in town halls in the evening,” said the BJP leader.

With just a few hours left before campaigning for the fifth phase comes to an end, chief minister Mamata Banerjee too is scheduled to hold at least four rallies, including three in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district and one in Nadia district in south Bengal.

Earlier in the morning she met the family members of the five people killed at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on April 10 during the fourth phase of polling in the state