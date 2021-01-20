Mamata Banerjee's TMC govt plays 'politics of violence': Kailash Vijayvargiya
Slamming West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led state government is indulged in 'politics of violence'.
Speaking to ANI, Vijayvargiya said, "Mamata Banerjee's government and 'politics of violence' are synonymous. Bengal's image is being maligned. Every day, BJP workers are attacked by TMC goons, while the police play the role of bystanders. It is the most unfortunate facet of the state."
Vijayvargiya's comment comes in the backdrop of an alleged attack by TMC goons where stones were hurled at BJP workers in East Midnapore before a public rally of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari today.
On Monday also, stones were pelted at BJP workers during a roadshow in south Kolkata in which Adhikari, Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh were present.
Elections to 294 seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later in 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Election Commission to visit West Bengal to review poll preparedness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JP Nadda to meet with party leaders, discuss preparations for West Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politics over Netaji: Parakram vs Desh Nayak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC holds 'peace' rally in south Kolkata where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata
- Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will wipe TMC out in 2021': BJP's Dilip Ghosh on West Bengal Assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disgruntled TMC MP meets Abhishek Banerjee, says he is not leaving party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What explains Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram entry?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Masterstroke': Mamata Banerjee brings Nandigram back in focus
- Banerjee is set to contest against Adhikari, who said he will quit politics if the chief minister doesn’t lose by 50,000 votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata to fight from Nandigram in a bid to win back electorates
- The Nandigram movement was instrumental in the TMC’s rise to power in the eastern state as well as in the country’s recent political history.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav extends support to Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stones pelted at BJP workers during rally attended by Union minister
- Stones pelted at BJP workers during rally attended by Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, party's state chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata, reports ANI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘It's a special place for me’: Mamata to contest elections from Nandigram
- Mamata Banerjee’s decision to contest the elections from Nandigram can also be seen as a counter to TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Reaching Kolkata soon': Shiv Sena will contest in West Bengal election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox