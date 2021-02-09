IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal election: BJP chief Nadda's mic falters, he says 'whatever be the conspiracy, message won't be lost'
BJP president JP Nadda addressing a rally in Birbhum, in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
BJP president JP Nadda addressing a rally in Birbhum, in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal election: BJP chief Nadda's mic falters, he says 'whatever be the conspiracy, message won't be lost'

Nadda also flagged off the second phase of the Parivartan Yatra (journey for change) - the rechristened form of the party's rath yatra - from Tarapith.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:16 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda found an opportunity to take a dig at the West Bengal government while addressing a rally in Birbhum district's Tarapith on Tuesday.

Nadda was speaking at the function when his mic stopped working. He then moved to another podium on the same stage to continue his speech, but not before attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

"Stage can change but intentions will not. Whatever be the conspiracy to sabotage, the message will not be lost," he said.

He then went on to say that the TMC is dividing communities by branding people as insiders and outsiders, and said the rich culture of West Bengal is under threat in Mamata Banerjee's rule.

"The West Bengal government has criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police," said the BJP chief.

Nadda also flagged off the second phase of the Parivartan Yatra (journey for change) - the rechristened form of the party's rath yatra - from the same venue. Two yatras were flagged off - one from Birbhum and the other one from Jhargram district.

"Parivartan Yatra is a move against Mamata's rule. Bengal wants change. Modi ji has done justice to people while Mamata disillusioned them. She talks about Maa, Maati Maanush. Maa (mother) wasn't respected, Maati (motherland) wasn't protected and nothing has been done for Maanush (people)," said Nadda.

Nadda had flagged off the first yatra on February 6.

The TMC's slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, land and people) has been reduced to "dictatorship, tolabaji (extortion) and appeasement", he said, adding, the BJP would bring the "asol paribartan" (real change) in Bengal.

The BJP has planned to organise five parivartan yatras to bolster its poll campaign ahead of the crucial assembly elections due this year in West Bengal.

"Each yatra would run for at least 20-25 days and together they would cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in February and March,” said a senior BJP leader.

The next round of parivartan yatra is expected to be flagged off by Union home minister Amit Shah when he visits the state on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jp nadda west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal polls
app
Close
**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM CM OFFICE, TUESDAY, FEB. 9, 2021** Burdwan: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Kalna, in Burdwan district, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000153B)(PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM CM OFFICE, TUESDAY, FEB. 9, 2021** Burdwan: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Kalna, in Burdwan district, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000153B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Farmers will be left with nothing’: Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:10 PM IST
  • “They (BJP) will loot the farmers and take their land. The farmers will be left with nothing. Farmers will sow and reap their crops and they will take away everything from them” Mamata Banerjee said at a rally at Kalna in the West Bardhaman district
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP president JP Nadda addressing a rally in Birbhum, in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
BJP president JP Nadda addressing a rally in Birbhum, in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Nadda's mic falters in Bengal, he says 'stage can change but intentions won't'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Nadda also flagged off the second phase of the Parivartan Yatra (journey for change) - the rechristened form of the party's rath yatra - from Tarapith.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda during his road show ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Malda district of West Bengal on February 6. (File photo)
BJP national president JP Nadda during his road show ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Malda district of West Bengal on February 6. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal assembly elections: BJP Parivartan Yatra re-routed for CM rally

By Sreyasi Pal
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress chief on Tuesday started her tour of Murshidabad, Malda, North Dinajpur and East Burdwan, districts with the highest Muslim population in the eastern state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polling official checks the control unit of an electronic voting machine at a dispatch center in Ahmadabad, India,(AP)
Polling official checks the control unit of an electronic voting machine at a dispatch center in Ahmadabad, India,(AP)
west bengal assembly election

ECI booth app may be introduced in West Bengal assembly polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The app will help reduce errors that occur due to incorrect entries as well as help in the reconciliation of the figures from the electronic voting machines (EVM) to the turnout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah with BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah with BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: Shah, Nadda to launch three rath yatras over next 3 days

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:59 AM IST
The BJP has planned to organise five mega rath yatras to bolster its poll campaign ahead of the crucial assembly elections due this year in West Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the crowd at a public rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Haldia, West Bengal, on February 7. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
A view of the crowd at a public rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Haldia, West Bengal, on February 7. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal assembly elections: BJP begins meetings with targeted groups in state

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Some of these meetings are being held by former TMC leaders, who have joined the BJP, such as Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari and is considered to wield considerable “clout” among several unions
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee accused the TMC-led govt of not implementing schemes launched by Central govt. (PTI File)
BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee accused the TMC-led govt of not implementing schemes launched by Central govt. (PTI File)
india news

BJP's Locket Chatterjee says WB govt renaming central schemes for poll gains

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Chatterjee alleged that central schemes were renamed by the Trinamool Congress for electoral benefit as Assembly polls are due in the state in next few months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many such ambitious schemes were announced in the state budget by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
Many such ambitious schemes were announced in the state budget by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

'Will be here again with huge mandate': Mamata Banerjee defends state budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The TMC chief is at loggerheads with the BJP that is eyeing the eastern state in the upcoming Assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during the lays the Foundation Stone of key infrastructure projects in West Bengal, at Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during the lays the Foundation Stone of key infrastructure projects in West Bengal, at Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi sharpens attack on Bengal CM ahead of Bengal polls: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • The Prime Minister also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government did not fulfil the promises they had made when they ousted the Left Front government in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering before his address, in Haldia on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering before his address, in Haldia on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Only BJP can bring asol poriborton in Bengal': PM Modi tears into Mamata govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:22 PM IST
He said that in West Bengal, the TMC and its friends Left Front and Congress party are together behind the curtains, accusing them of match-fixing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi addresses a gathering in Haldia(NarendraModi/Twitter/Periscope)
PM Modi addresses a gathering in Haldia(NarendraModi/Twitter/Periscope)
west bengal assembly election

PM says Mamata promised change but her governance led to rebirth of Left rule

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • PM says Mamata Banerjee promised change but her governance led to rebirth of Left Front’s rule in Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during attending an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of High Court of Gujarat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during attending an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of High Court of Gujarat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal's Haldia prepares to welcome PM Modi today

ANI, Purba Medinipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:55 AM IST
PM Modi is scheduled to visit two states Assam and West Bengal on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP chief JP Nadda (ANI)
BJP chief JP Nadda (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Ma looted, Mati disrespected’: JP Nadda flags off BJP’s ‘rath yatra’ in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The BJP chief on Saturday flagged off the ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in Nabadwip, the first of five planned in the poll-bound state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON Feb. 4, 2021**Thrissur: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Thrissur, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2021_000322B)(PTI)
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON Feb. 4, 2021**Thrissur: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Thrissur, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2021_000322B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP President JP Nadda attacks Mamata Banerjee over farmer issues

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Farmers remain the focal point of Nadda’s visit in poll-bound Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing in a meeting, in Thrissur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing in a meeting, in Thrissur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP plans to sign off Rath Yatras with Modi's rally in Kolkata in March

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata, West Bengal, Jp Nadda
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:28 PM IST
BJP leaders said the last part of the procession will begin on Sagar Island around February 12 and reach Kolkata in March. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to flag it off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP