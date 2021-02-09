Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda found an opportunity to take a dig at the West Bengal government while addressing a rally in Birbhum district's Tarapith on Tuesday.

Nadda was speaking at the function when his mic stopped working. He then moved to another podium on the same stage to continue his speech, but not before attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

"Stage can change but intentions will not. Whatever be the conspiracy to sabotage, the message will not be lost," he said.

He then went on to say that the TMC is dividing communities by branding people as insiders and outsiders, and said the rich culture of West Bengal is under threat in Mamata Banerjee's rule.

"The West Bengal government has criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police," said the BJP chief.

Nadda also flagged off the second phase of the Parivartan Yatra (journey for change) - the rechristened form of the party's rath yatra - from the same venue. Two yatras were flagged off - one from Birbhum and the other one from Jhargram district.

"Parivartan Yatra is a move against Mamata's rule. Bengal wants change. Modi ji has done justice to people while Mamata disillusioned them. She talks about Maa, Maati Maanush. Maa (mother) wasn't respected, Maati (motherland) wasn't protected and nothing has been done for Maanush (people)," said Nadda.

Nadda had flagged off the first yatra on February 6.

The TMC's slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, land and people) has been reduced to "dictatorship, tolabaji (extortion) and appeasement", he said, adding, the BJP would bring the "asol paribartan" (real change) in Bengal.

The BJP has planned to organise five parivartan yatras to bolster its poll campaign ahead of the crucial assembly elections due this year in West Bengal.

"Each yatra would run for at least 20-25 days and together they would cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in February and March,” said a senior BJP leader.

The next round of parivartan yatra is expected to be flagged off by Union home minister Amit Shah when he visits the state on Thursday.