‘No Bengal woman who hasn’t suffered’: Modi slams TMC over attack on 82-year-old

Prime Minister Narendra Modi trained his guns at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Sunday over the attack on an 82-year-old woman in Kolkata last week. He was referring to a BJP worker and his octogenarian mother, who was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas district last Saturday.

“What happened with the 80-year-old woman was shocking. It exposed the cruel face of these people,” Modi said while addressing a rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

Continuing his attack on the TMC at the Kolkata rally, the Prime Minister alleged that there was hardly any woman in the state who has not suffered torture in the past 10 years. “Since they (state government) couldn’t answer any questions, they also hid figures in this regard. People who talk about Maati, surrendered the state to the middlemen, the black marketers and the syndicates,” he said.

A video of the woman had surfaced on social media in which she was telling a news channel that TMC supporters barged into her house around 4:30am and assaulted her and her son. She, however, said, she could not identify the assaulters. "They told me not to disclose who did this," she said.

The TMC accused the BJP of trying to gain political mileage ahead of the polls. “No TMC worker assaulted the woman. It is fake news,” said panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee. The opposition BJP, meanwhile, widely posted her photographs and videos on social media.

Reacting to the BJP’s charges, West Bengal's education minister Partha Chatterjee wrote on Twitter in Bengali, “Intoxicated by the game of hateful politics @BJP4Bengal Didn't discount a bedridden old woman! The old woman of Nimta, who is a victim of domestic violence, used her suffering for political reasons and the BJP made it clear that they do not care about anyone, they are just greedy for power and know how to use people.”





Along with the post, he had also shared a video of the man, claiming to be the old woman’s grandson, who denied that she was assaulted. “There is no truth in this. My grandmother is bedridden for three years. When I heard about the alleged assault I went to her house. I asked her how can the TMC be dragged into an internal feud of the BJP. Nobody assaulted my grandmother,” Gobinda Majumdar was heard saying in the video.