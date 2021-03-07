‘No Bengal woman who hasn’t suffered’: Modi slams TMC over attack on 82-year-old
Prime Minister Narendra Modi trained his guns at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Sunday over the attack on an 82-year-old woman in Kolkata last week. He was referring to a BJP worker and his octogenarian mother, who was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas district last Saturday.
“What happened with the 80-year-old woman was shocking. It exposed the cruel face of these people,” Modi said while addressing a rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.
Continuing his attack on the TMC at the Kolkata rally, the Prime Minister alleged that there was hardly any woman in the state who has not suffered torture in the past 10 years. “Since they (state government) couldn’t answer any questions, they also hid figures in this regard. People who talk about Maati, surrendered the state to the middlemen, the black marketers and the syndicates,” he said.
A video of the woman had surfaced on social media in which she was telling a news channel that TMC supporters barged into her house around 4:30am and assaulted her and her son. She, however, said, she could not identify the assaulters. "They told me not to disclose who did this," she said.
The TMC accused the BJP of trying to gain political mileage ahead of the polls. “No TMC worker assaulted the woman. It is fake news,” said panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee. The opposition BJP, meanwhile, widely posted her photographs and videos on social media.
Reacting to the BJP’s charges, West Bengal's education minister Partha Chatterjee wrote on Twitter in Bengali, “Intoxicated by the game of hateful politics @BJP4Bengal Didn't discount a bedridden old woman! The old woman of Nimta, who is a victim of domestic violence, used her suffering for political reasons and the BJP made it clear that they do not care about anyone, they are just greedy for power and know how to use people.”
Along with the post, he had also shared a video of the man, claiming to be the old woman’s grandson, who denied that she was assaulted. “There is no truth in this. My grandmother is bedridden for three years. When I heard about the alleged assault I went to her house. I asked her how can the TMC be dragged into an internal feud of the BJP. Nobody assaulted my grandmother,” Gobinda Majumdar was heard saying in the video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No Bengal woman who hasn’t suffered’: Modi slams TMC over attack on 82-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi over women's safety issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demand for election campaign merchandise low this year for WB elections: Traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To counter PM Modi’s Poriborton charge, Mamata flags fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Mamata Banerjee’s scooty ride, PM Modi says ‘glad it didn’t fall or else…’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If Shyama Prasad was not there, India would be an Islamic country: Adhikari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'People may feel it is already May 2', says PM Modi at Kolkata rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'From a blind lane of Jorabagan to here': Mithun says 'dada has never left you'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, sparks speculation as party’s CM face in Bengal
- In a brief speech, Mithun Chakraborty asked BJP supporter to have faith in him because he had always done what he had promised.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Mithunda has rushed to Bengal because': Suvendu Adhikari at PM's Brigade rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM Modi's mega rally in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: BJP is not an outsider, we have Bengal in our DNA, says PM Modi
- This will be PM Modi's first rally in the state since the election commission announced the dates for the assembly election. However, PM Modi has visited the state multiple times in the past few months. Corruption has peaked so much that TMC ready to play Corruption Olympics: PM Modi
PM to hold rally in Kolkata, Mithun Chakraborty will attend, says Vijayvargiya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee to hold 'padyatra' against LPG price hike today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox