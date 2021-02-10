Amit Shah to flag off 4th round of BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra', address rally in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the fourth round of the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' from Cooch Behar in poll-bound West Bengal and also address a public meeting on Thursday, a party statement said.
He will address the rally at the Thakurbari ground, the party's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said.
Later in the evening, Shah will address a meeting of the party's social media volunteers in Kolkata.
His earlier trip to the state was postponed following violence during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day.
The BJP has planned five rounds of 'Poriborton Yatra' (journey for change) to cover all 294 assembly seats in the state as it steps up its campaign to end the 10-year reign of Trinamool Congress president and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata says she is like Royal Bengal Tiger, cannot be intimidated by BJP
- "There is no reason to think I am weak, I am not a person to be afraid of anything. I am a strong person and will keep my head high as long as I live and till then I will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger," Mamata Banerjee said
'Farmers will be left with nothing': Mamata Banerjee
- “They (BJP) will loot the farmers and take their land. The farmers will be left with nothing. Farmers will sow and reap their crops and they will take away everything from them” Mamata Banerjee said at a rally at Kalna in the West Bardhaman district
BJP's Locket Chatterjee says WB govt renaming central schemes for poll gains
- Chatterjee alleged that central schemes were renamed by the Trinamool Congress for electoral benefit as Assembly polls are due in the state in next few months.
PM Modi sharpens attack on Bengal CM ahead of Bengal polls: All you need to know
- The Prime Minister also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government did not fulfil the promises they had made when they ousted the Left Front government in 2011.
