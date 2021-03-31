TMC approaches EC over Modi’s Bangladesh visit

The TMC has complained to the Election Commission that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Dalit Matua community’s temple at Orakandi in Bangladesh on May 27 violated the model code of conduct in place for West Bengal elections.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien wrote to the ECI on March 28, that the Prime Minister’s visit to Orakandi was “solely and exclusively intended to influence the voting pattern in certain constituencies in the ongoing elections to the legislative assembly of West Bengal.”

Modi visited Bangladesh from March 26 to 27 on an invitation from his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.