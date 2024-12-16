Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 12: Exact release date, time and more

The wait is almost over, Bleach fans! Get ready for the next explosive chapter of the Thousand-Year Blood War saga, as Part 3, Episode 12 is about to drop. Based on Tite Kubo’s legendary manga, this new episode promises even more epic battles, jaw-dropping moments, and of course, plenty of Soul Reaper action. Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 12 release date revealed.(@BLEACHanimation/X)

Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 12 release date and time

Bleach: TYBW Part 3, Episode 12 is set to drop on Saturday, December 21, at 11 PM (JST). As the episode will be simulcast worldwide, the release date will remain the same, but the time of availability will vary depending on your time zone. The English-dubbed version of the episode will be available at the following times across different regions.

Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, December 21, 2024 7:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, December 21, 2024 9:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, December 21, 2024 10:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, December 21, 2024 11:30 AM British Summer Time Saturday, December 21, 2024 3:30 PM Central European Summer Time Saturday, December 21, 2024 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, December 21, 2024 8 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, December 21, 2024 10:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, December 22, 2024 12 AM

Where to watch Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 12?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo TV and its affiliated networks followed by its release on Disney Plus in selected regions and exclusively on Hulu for the fans in the USA. Fans in Japan can also watch the episode on DMM TV, Lemino and other streaming services.

What to expect from Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 12?

The upcoming episode of the animation series will be titled Fri End and will display the battle between Bazz B and Jugram Haschwalth. The episode may also reveal the destiny of Lilli Barro as his remnants fell to Seireitei.