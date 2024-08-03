Blue Lock Chapter 272 spoiler: Rin, Kaiser and Isagi's point of view of the game field

{Warning! This article contains huge spoilers for Blue Lock Chapter 272} The new chapter will be released on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.( @BIueLockSc/X)

The previous chapter of Blue Lock revealed Rin Itoshi’s past where the viewers got to know that he is a man made out of life-risking destruction rather than of destruct impulses. This shaped the number one striker’s nature when Michael Kaiser appeared and snatched the ball from Rin. The next manga chapter, Chapter 272 will be titled Rock-Paper-Scissors. The new chapter will be released on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Also Read: Have Lee Jong Suk and IU broken up? Fans refuse to believe as viral post gains attention

Ness appears as Rin, Kaiser and Isagi are at an impasse

According to alleged spoilers of Blue Lock Chapter 272, the chapter will open up with Julian Loki’s narration about a phenomenon of sticking their tongue out which is opted by athletes to relieve stress. However, Rin’s tongue tongue is excessively out. The chapter then switches to Rin and Kaiser in a ball match when Isagi appears to steal the ball while Kaiser desires to duel with Rin alone, as reported by Sportskeeda.

As the chapter again switches to Rin’s monologue, he expresses how his desire to destroy his enemies and bring out the best in them is rooted in his impulse nature to risk his life and destroy an amazing person. He also mentioned his need to kill Sae Itoshi but now he wants to do the same to Kaiser and Isagi. Hence he tries to engage both of them to attack him for the ball but Kaiser is smart enough to not fall for these tricks.

Also Read: Aerosmith announces their retirement from the tour after Steven Tyler's injury: ‘heartbreaking but …'

This is when Alexis Ness appears, steals the ball and Kaiser ignores the former completely. The ball dropped towards Charles Chevalier who regained control over it as Ryusei Shidou started his run in hopes of a pass from him.

Also Read: Billie Eilish and Charli XCX donate 10,000 pairs of underwear to domestic violence victims

Kaiser and Isagi’s point of view

Chapter 272 of the manga also included the field from Kaiser and Isagi’s point of view. Kaiser’s monologue dissects the field as Kin and Isagi’s relationship as the main character which he plans to take away soon and regards Chevalier as a side character as he headbutts into his long pass to Shidou. Whereas, Isagi analysed the field as in a deadlock between him, Rin and Kaiser and the only way to score the next goal is for a fourth piece to enter this infinity cycle where each one can defeat one and get defeated by another.