Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20: Exact release date, time and more

The release date for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 has officially been revealed. In the previous chapter, Araya freed Mitsuki, and the focus shifted to the four shinobi joining forces to take down Ryu. Although Araya played a significant role in deciding the match's fate, Ryu managed to confiscate his blade. Meanwhile, Matsuri was seen preparing to devour Konohamaru, setting the stage for even more intense developments in the upcoming chapter. Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 release date revealed.(@mangaplus_o/X)

Also Read: Trump, Elon Musk spoof cameos featured in shocking NSFW scene of over-the-top shounen manga

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 release date and time

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 is set to release on Tuesday, March 19, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. For international fans, the chapter will drop on Monday, March 18, 2025, with the release time varying depending on the region. To ensure you do not miss out on the latest developments, fans can refer to the provided release schedule to catch the chapter as soon as it becomes available in their time zone, avoiding spoilers in the process.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Tuesday March 18 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday March 18 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Tuesday March 18 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Tuesday March 18 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Tuesday March 18 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday March 18 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday March 19 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday March 19

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

Also Read: Inside Rihanna’s birthday celebrations after A$AP Rocky’s gun trial verdict

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 is expected to unveil the conclusion of the intense battles against the formidable Human God Trees, Matsuri and Ryu. With Matsuri threatening to devour Konohamaru, a rescue may be in order, adding even more tension to the situation.

Meanwhile, with Araya’s blade taken by Ryu, the shinobi have lost their trump card, leaving them to face the powerful Human God Tree without their previous advantage. Given the rising stakes, fans might see Yodo step up to confront the Shinki clone.