Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 21, 2025 11:57 PM IST

Read to know more about the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20.

The release date for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 has officially been revealed. In the previous chapter, Araya freed Mitsuki, and the focus shifted to the four shinobi joining forces to take down Ryu. Although Araya played a significant role in deciding the match's fate, Ryu managed to confiscate his blade. Meanwhile, Matsuri was seen preparing to devour Konohamaru, setting the stage for even more intense developments in the upcoming chapter.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 release date revealed.(@mangaplus_o/X)
Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 release date revealed.(@mangaplus_o/X)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 release date and time

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 is set to release on Tuesday, March 19, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. For international fans, the chapter will drop on Monday, March 18, 2025, with the release time varying depending on the region. To ensure you do not miss out on the latest developments, fans can refer to the provided release schedule to catch the chapter as soon as it becomes available in their time zone, avoiding spoilers in the process.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amTuesdayMarch 18
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayMarch 18
British Summer Time04:00 pmTuesdayMarch 18
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmTuesdayMarch 18
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmTuesdayMarch 18
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayMarch 18
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayMarch 19
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayMarch 19

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 is expected to unveil the conclusion of the intense battles against the formidable Human God Trees, Matsuri and Ryu. With Matsuri threatening to devour Konohamaru, a rescue may be in order, adding even more tension to the situation.

Meanwhile, with Araya’s blade taken by Ryu, the shinobi have lost their trump card, leaving them to face the powerful Human God Tree without their previous advantage. Given the rising stakes, fans might see Yodo step up to confront the Shinki clone.

