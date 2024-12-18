Menu Explore
Chainsaw Man Chapter 188: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 18, 2024 11:30 PM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 188.

The popular Shonen manga Chainsaw Man is gearing up for its next thrilling chapter, with the official release date now confirmed through MANGA Plus. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next twist in Denji’s story, especially after his plan took an unexpected turn. With each new chapter, the stakes continue to rise, and readers can't wait to see what chaos Denji will bring next.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 188 release date revealed.(@ChainsawShots/X)
Chainsaw Man Chapter 188 release date revealed.(@ChainsawShots/X)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 188 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 188 is set to be released on the New Year's Day i.e. Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. Meanwhile, fans around the world will be able to access the chapter on New Year's Eve, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. As the release time may vary depending on the region, fans can refer to the table below to find the exact release time for their location.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time07:00 am, Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Eastern Standard Time10:00 am, Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Greenwich Mean Time03:00 pm, Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Central European Time04:00 pm, Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Indian Standard Time08:30 pm, Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pm, Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12:00 am, Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Australia Central Time01:30 am, Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 188?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 188?

The upcoming chapter could follow either of the two major routes. One route could be that Pochita actually throws Denji a useful devil which would unveil the former's erasure abilities and the related lore. If this indeed passes then it can also be revealed that Pochita can control it at his will.

The second route for the plot to follow includes Denji not throwing up a useful devil but rather getting sick and tired of eating raw human meat. This could give manga a comic relief which is the mangaka's style. Moreover, it would turn Aging versus Pochita more interesting and open a window for Kishibe's return in order to achieve victory.

