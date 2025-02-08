Menu Explore
Chainsaw Man Chapter 193: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 08, 2025 03:40 AM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 193.

After an intense day of bonding between Yoru and Denji, Chainsaw Man fans are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly speculating about the next chapter's direction. Yoru’s seemingly bold move on Denji has sparked curiosity and intrigue, with readers unsure of what will unfold next. As the anticipation grows, the official Chainsaw Man website has revealed the release date for Chapter 193, heightening the suspense as fans eagerly await the next twist in this thrilling story.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 193 is set for release on February 12, 2025, in Japan.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)
Chainsaw Man Chapter 193 is set for release on February 12, 2025, in Japan.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 193 release date and time

The official website of MANGA Plus announced the release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 193 is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2025 (JST) in Japan. This will result in an early release of the chapter worldwide on Tuesday, January 11, 2025. The release time may vary due to different time zones followed in various regions. Thus look at the table below for the exact time of release.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time7AM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10AM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time3PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Central European Time4PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Australia Central Time1:30AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 193?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 193?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 193 is set to dive deeper into the complex dynamic between Denji and Yoru, likely continuing with their intense interactions. After the pair’s tense moment, it seems that Denji will experience a mix of excitement followed by self-disgust, echoing his previous internal struggle over his desires.

As the chapter progresses, fans can anticipate Denji’s inner turmoil as he reflects on his conflicting emotions. The issue is expected to culminate in a pivotal and heartfelt moment, with Asa regaining control of her body just in time for a sincere confession and a genuine romantic connection with Denji

