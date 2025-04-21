Chainsaw Man Chapter 201: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The release date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 has officially been announced on the MANGA Plus website, and fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next. Following the intense confrontation between Fakesaw Man, Denji, and War Devil Yoru, it’s expected that Famine Devil Fami will make her debut in this chapter. With each devil set to face off in their own individual battles, Chapter 201 promises high stakes. The Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 release date revealed.(@Chainsaw_EN/X)

Also Read: The Rehearsal Season 2: When, where and how to watch the new season

Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 release date and time

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. International readers can access the chapter a day earlier, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. As release times may vary depending on the region, fans are advised to check the specific release schedule for their area to catch the highly anticipated new chapter as soon as it drops.

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8AM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11AM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30AM, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 201?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

Also Read: Benson Boone mocks Coachella crowd with ‘Brian May’ cardboard, netizens react to viral moment

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 201?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 is expected to pick up with the intense confrontation between Denji and Fakesaw Man, with Yoru initially taking a backseat. Fakesaw will likely take the opportunity to explain Denji's "mistake," which may revolve around opposing the Death Devil, potentially revealing that Denji’s involvement is tied to a larger error. This could also be the moment where Fakesaw's true identity is unveiled, further complicating Denji’s situation.

Meanwhile, Famine Devil Fami is anticipated to make her appearance, challenging Yoru to a confrontation of her own. She’ll formally introduce herself, catching Yoru off guard and forcing her to reassess the situation. The chapter may close with both Asa and Yoru realising they have been deceived by the Death Devil, their eyes scanning the rooftops in the final panel to reveal the sinister figure watching from above.