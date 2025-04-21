Menu Explore
Chainsaw Man Chapter 201: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 21, 2025 01:42 AM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 201.

The release date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 has officially been announced on the MANGA Plus website, and fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next. Following the intense confrontation between Fakesaw Man, Denji, and War Devil Yoru, it’s expected that Famine Devil Fami will make her debut in this chapter. With each devil set to face off in their own individual battles, Chapter 201 promises high stakes.

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 release date revealed.(@Chainsaw_EN/X)
The Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 release date revealed.(@Chainsaw_EN/X)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 release date and time

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. International readers can access the chapter a day earlier, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. As release times may vary depending on the region, fans are advised to check the specific release schedule for their area to catch the highly anticipated new chapter as soon as it drops.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time8AM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11AM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
British Summer Time4PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Central European Summer Time5PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Australia Central Time12:30AM, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 201?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 201?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 is expected to pick up with the intense confrontation between Denji and Fakesaw Man, with Yoru initially taking a backseat. Fakesaw will likely take the opportunity to explain Denji's "mistake," which may revolve around opposing the Death Devil, potentially revealing that Denji’s involvement is tied to a larger error. This could also be the moment where Fakesaw's true identity is unveiled, further complicating Denji’s situation.

Meanwhile, Famine Devil Fami is anticipated to make her appearance, challenging Yoru to a confrontation of her own. She’ll formally introduce herself, catching Yoru off guard and forcing her to reassess the situation. The chapter may close with both Asa and Yoru realising they have been deceived by the Death Devil, their eyes scanning the rooftops in the final panel to reveal the sinister figure watching from above.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
