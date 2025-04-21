Chainsaw Man Chapter 201: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
The release date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 has officially been announced on the MANGA Plus website, and fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next. Following the intense confrontation between Fakesaw Man, Denji, and War Devil Yoru, it’s expected that Famine Devil Fami will make her debut in this chapter. With each devil set to face off in their own individual battles, Chapter 201 promises high stakes.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 release date and time
According to the official MANGA Plus website, Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. International readers can access the chapter a day earlier, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. As release times may vary depending on the region, fans are advised to check the specific release schedule for their area to catch the highly anticipated new chapter as soon as it drops.
|Timezone
|Local date and time
|Pacific Standard Time
|8AM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
|Eastern Standard Time
|11AM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
|British Summer Time
|4PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
|Central European Summer Time
|5PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
|Indian Standard Time
|8:30PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
|Philippine Standard Time
|11PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025
|Japanese Standard Time
|12AM, Wednesday, April 30, 2025
|Australia Central Time
|12:30AM, Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 201?
The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.
What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 201?
Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 is expected to pick up with the intense confrontation between Denji and Fakesaw Man, with Yoru initially taking a backseat. Fakesaw will likely take the opportunity to explain Denji's "mistake," which may revolve around opposing the Death Devil, potentially revealing that Denji’s involvement is tied to a larger error. This could also be the moment where Fakesaw's true identity is unveiled, further complicating Denji’s situation.
Meanwhile, Famine Devil Fami is anticipated to make her appearance, challenging Yoru to a confrontation of her own. She’ll formally introduce herself, catching Yoru off guard and forcing her to reassess the situation. The chapter may close with both Asa and Yoru realising they have been deceived by the Death Devil, their eyes scanning the rooftops in the final panel to reveal the sinister figure watching from above.
