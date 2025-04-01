Dandadan Chapter 189: Release date, time, where to read and what to expect

The release date for Dandadan Chapter 189 is out! With Okarun and Kinta coming into the spotlight, there is growing buzz about the next set of events among fans. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the upcoming instalment: Dandadan Chapter 189 release date has been unveiled(@animeDANDADANen)

Dandadan Chapter 189 release date and time

Dandadan Chapter 189 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 8, at 12 am JST. This means audiences in the US and Canada will see a daytime release on Monday. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below:

Timezone Time Date Day PDT 8 am April 7 Monday CDT 10 am April 7 Monday EDT 11 am April 7 Monday IST 8:30 pm April 7 Monday JST 12:00 am April 8 Tuesday ACDT 1:30 am April 8 Tuesday View All Prev Next

Where to read Dandadan Chapter 189?

Fans can read the latest chapters of Dandadan on official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service and Viz Media’s website. Alternatively, fans can read Chapter 189 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ App. It is important to note that while the first two sources provide new chapters for free, the latter requires a paid subscription.

What to expect from Dandadan Chapter 189?

The previous instalment set the stage for Jet Booster Exosuit Kur's backstory, indicating that the next chapter will include flashbacks into her origin. Speculative theories suggest that the backstory will reveal how her planet was attacked by the Space Globalists.