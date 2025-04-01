Menu Explore
Dandadan Chapter 189: Release date, time, where to read and what to expect

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 01, 2025 08:24 PM IST

Keep reading to find out Dandadan Chapter 189 release date and time

The release date for Dandadan Chapter 189 is out! With Okarun and Kinta coming into the spotlight, there is growing buzz about the next set of events among fans. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the upcoming instalment:

Dandadan Chapter 189 release date has been unveiled(@animeDANDADANen)
Dandadan Chapter 189 release date has been unveiled(@animeDANDADANen)

Dandadan Chapter 189 release date and time

Dandadan Chapter 189 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 8, at 12 am JST. This means audiences in the US and Canada will see a daytime release on Monday. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below:

TimezoneTimeDateDay
PDT8 amApril 7Monday
CDT10 amApril 7Monday
EDT11 amApril 7Monday
IST8:30 pmApril 7Monday
JST12:00 amApril 8Tuesday
ACDT1:30 amApril 8Tuesday

Where to read Dandadan Chapter 189?

Fans can read the latest chapters of Dandadan on official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service and Viz Media’s website. Alternatively, fans can read Chapter 189 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ App. It is important to note that while the first two sources provide new chapters for free, the latter requires a paid subscription.

What to expect from Dandadan Chapter 189?

The previous instalment set the stage for Jet Booster Exosuit Kur's backstory, indicating that the next chapter will include flashbacks into her origin. Speculative theories suggest that the backstory will reveal how her planet was attacked by the Space Globalists.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Dandadan Chapter 189: Release date, time, where to read and what to expect
