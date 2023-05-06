Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 release on May 07 - Exact release time and streaming platform revealed!

Demon Slayer fans, get ready for another action-packed episode! The highly anticipated fifth episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Swordsmith Village arc titled, ‘Red Sword’ is set to release on Sunday, May 7, at 11:15 p.m. JST. With the battle against the fourth and fifth Kizuki still raging, fans are eagerly waiting to see if the tide will finally turn in favor of the demon slayers. Get ready for an action-packed episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! Episode 5 of the Swordsmith Village arc releases on May 7 at 11:15 p.m. JST.(Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Episode 5 exact release time:

Date Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST May 07, 2023 11:15 PM 7:45 AM 10:45 AM 5:45 PM 7:45 PM 11:15 PM

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 recap:

In case you missed it, let's recap what happened in the previous episode. The fourth episode saw Tokito successfully defeating the fish demon he was facing at the end of episode 3. Meanwhile, Tanjiro, Genya, and Nezuko were fighting for their lives against Hantengu's alternate emotion forms. Although Tanjiro was able to acquire more information about his foe and adapt quickly in the battle, the demon slayers were still taking a beating, with only Tokito seemingly unscathed.

The mist Hashira's mysterious background was revealed, but it's still uncertain how it will play out in the upcoming episodes. The episode ended with Nezuko and Tanjiro knocked out and in grave danger, while Genya proved to be tougher than expected.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5?

But don't worry, hope is on the way! The Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, is on her way to the village, and it's likely that she'll join the fight soon. And let's not forget about Gyokko, who hasn't made a full appearance yet. Fans are speculating that Tokito will face him, considering he already took on the demon fish.

With two Upper-Rank demons to deal with and Hantengu's forms splitting into multiple attacking forms, the demon slayers are facing a lot of challenges in this arc. But with the release of the upcoming episode just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story will unfold.