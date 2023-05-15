Dive into the epic Solo Leveling side stories: Discover Dubu's last legacy

Did you know about these special Solo Leveling stories? The manga, which gained immense popularity in the last few years, had released some side stories back in January 2023 but not a lot of fans know about them. Fans were eagerly waiting for this moment, but it turned out to be a bittersweet moment for them. The illustrator of Solo Leveling, Dubu, who was praised for his dynamic and gorgeous artwork, passed away just a few days after the announcement of the anime adaptation. But his legacy will live on through his work, and fans can't wait to delve into the new stories. Did you know about these special Solo Leveling stories? The manga, which gained immense popularity in the last few years, has released some new side stories. (Chugong)

The side stories pick up where the original manga left off, with Sung Jinwoo using the Cup of Reincarnation to turn back time and defeat all the Monarchs. However, nobody remembers what he did, and Jinwoo has to start all over again. But things are different this time around. Shadow beings are appearing out of nowhere and help the police, and Woo Jinchul, who was once an ally of Jinwoo, is starting to remember things he shouldn't.

Also Read | Miss Solo Leveling? Here are 5 manhwas every Solo Leveling fan needs to read

Jinwoo's re-entry into the manga is nothing short of epic. The once-weak Hunter is now a self-assured and confident young man, but he has to deal with the consequences of using the Cup of Reincarnation too many times. His presence has shaken people's memories, and former Hunters like Jinchul and the Viper are able to see Jinwoo's shadows. In order for Jinwoo to finally feel like himself again in his new life, he'll have to reconcile with his past.

But there's one person he can't let go of: Cha Hae-In. Jinwoo's relationship with Hae-In was one-sided at first, but he found comfort in her during the darkest moments of his life. He made him feel normal, and he'll have to come to terms with this part of his old life to move forward in his new one.

Fans are excited to see where the Solo Leveling side stories will take them. With Dubu's legacy living on through his work, they're ready to delve deeper into the world of Solo Leveling and see where the story takes them.