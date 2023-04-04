Experience the electrifying new opening of second cour Vinland Saga Season 2!

Anime fans, the long-awaited Vinland Saga Season 2 has finally entered its second cour as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. Since its premiere earlier this year, the anime has become a global sensation, captivating viewers with its stunning animation and gripping storyline. The second cour promises even more intense adventures for Thorfinn and the rest of the characters in the series. Episode 13 of the season has already aired overseas, and with it, Vinland Saga has unveiled an electrifying new opening theme sequence titled "Paradox," performed by Survive Said The Prophet.(MAPPA)

New electrifying opening theme for Vinland Saga Season 2

Episode 13 of the season has already aired overseas, and with it, Vinland Saga has unveiled an electrifying new opening theme sequence titled "Paradox," performed by Survive Said The Prophet. Fans can now check out a creditless version of the new opening on Twin Engine's official YouTube channel for the series, which perfectly sets the tone for the upcoming episodes. (Also Read: Hell's Paradise Episode 1 is out and it's all about secrets behind Gabimaru's past)

How to catch up on Vinland Saga Season 2: Streaming options

For those who haven't had the chance to catch up with everything that has happened in Vinland Saga Season 2, Crunchyroll and Netflix are both streaming the anime. The second season picks up with a new millennium beginning in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark, after Thorfinn's longtime enemy, Askeladd, has been defeated. Thorfinn is bought by the landowner Ketil as a "slave" and is forced to work on his farm reclaiming land. There, he meets Einar, another slave who helps Thorfinn confront the sins he had committed and find meaning in life.

The story so far: Thorfinn's journey in Vinland Saga Season 2

Meanwhile, Canute, who has become the King of England, attempts to expand his territory and establish "the promised land." This sets the stage for "The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)" and "The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)" which lies beyond the prologue, as Thorfinn and Canute's paths will eventually cross. (Also Read: )

Vinland Saga Season 2 is set to have 24 episodes, and Crunchyroll and Netflix are both streaming the anime. The staff for the second season includes many talented individuals, such as director Shuhei Yabuta, character designer Takahiko Abiru, and composer Yutaka Yamada. With such a talented team, fans can expect nothing but excellence from this highly anticipated second season.

Vinland Saga: A masterful depiction of Viking culture and warfare

Since its debut in 2019, Vinland Saga has been one of the most highly anticipated anime series for fans worldwide. The show, based on Makoto Yukimura's manga, has been lauded for its accurate historical depiction of Viking culture and warfare, as well as its realistic portrayal.

The impressive soundtrack of Vinland Saga Season 2

The anime adaptation is no exception, earning praise for its breathtaking animation and an impressive soundtrack. The first season's opening theme, "MUKANJYO," performed by Survive Said The Prophet, was a fan favourite, and the new opening for the second season, "Paradox," is sure to be equally well-received.

As Vinland Saga Season 2 continues into its second cour, fans can expect even more action-packed adventures and intense battles. With its incredible animation, captivating story, and a powerful soundtrack, Vinland Saga is a must-see for all anime lovers. Don't miss out on this incredible series and catch up on the latest episodes now!