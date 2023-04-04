Home / Entertainment / Anime / Fans rejoice as Toshio Suzuki takes the helm as Studio Ghibli's new president

Fans rejoice as Toshio Suzuki takes the helm as Studio Ghibli's new president

By Prapti Upadhayay
Apr 04, 2023

Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki returns as president after Koji Hoshino's resignation, who will retire from the company in June.

Studio Ghibli fans were surprised to learn that co-founder Toshio Suzuki will be returning to the position of president after Koji Hoshino's resignation at the end of March. Hoshino, who previously held the positions of president and chairperson, cited the completion of Hayao Miyazaki's latest feature film, tentatively titled How Do You Live? as the reason for his departure. Hoshino is set to become a representative director in April, but he will retire from the company completed during the regular shareholders' meeting in June.

Spirited Away is a Studio Ghibli masterpiece that should be on everyone's must-watch list.

Suzuki's return excites fans of the beloved studio

Suzuki's return to the role of president is sure to excite Studio Ghibli fans who have followed the studio's ups and downs over the years. Suzuki, who co-founded the studio with Miyazaki and Isao Takahata in 1985, has been involved in many of the studio's most beloved films, including Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro. (Also Read: Why My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is a romance anime you can't miss)

Koji Hoshino's journey as Studio Ghibli's president and chairperson

Hoshino, who previously served as president of Walt Disney Japan, took over as president of Studio Ghibli in 2008 before becoming the company's chairperson in 2017. Miyazaki and Kiyofumi Nakajima have also served as presidents of the studio in recent years.

Rumours of "Internal Turmoil" surround Hoshino's resignation

While the reasons for Hoshino's resignation and retirement are unclear, a recent article in the Shūkan Josei tabloid suggests that "internal turmoil" at the studio may have been a factor. However, these claims have not been corroborated by the studio or Oricon. (Also Read: Experience the duality of life with Heavenly Delusion Episode 1: Heaven and Hell)

Regardless of the reasons for Hoshino's departure, Studio Ghibli fans can look forward to Suzuki's return and the continued success of the studio's beloved films. With Miyazaki and Nakajima remaining on the board of directors and Goro Miyazaki as the managing board director, it seems likely that the studio will continue to create the kind of imaginative, heartfelt stories that have captivated audiences for over three decades.

