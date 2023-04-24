Look how Demon Slayer’s fire-breathing heroine is defying fate and changing the game

The Demon Slayer’s demons evolve and gain power by consuming human blood, eventually developing their own unique Blood Demon Art. Nezuko, the young sister of the main protagonist Tanjiro, has a special Blood Demon Art called Exploding Blood that allows her to ignite her blood into pink flames and even summon it from thin air. Unlike other demons, Nezuko doesn’t consume humans to grow stronger but instead rests to unlock her full potential. Nezuko's Evolution and Potential to Become the Ultimate Demon Slayer (Image Credit: DevianArt)

During her battle with Lower Moon 5 Rui, Nezuko unlocked her ability to create flames that are harmful only to demons, increasing the power fo her attack attacks and preventing her opponents from regenerating, while leaving humans and objects unharmed. In the Season 2 finale, it was revealed that her Blood Demon Art can also burn away demonic poison, saving the lives of her brother Tanjiro, Inosuke Hashibir, and Tengen Uzui from Upper Moon 6 Gyutaro’s deadly ability.

There has been speculation among fans of Demon Slayer that in the alternate arc, Nezuko might have the ability to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji, but on the other hand, some believe that she wouldn’t have a chance against him.

One Redditor named, hanj11 addressed an interesting plot hole, even if Nezuko can hold the power to defeat muzan, “Why can’t muzan read Nezuko mind and control her like other demon?”

K01B01F1R3, a different Redditor explained an interesting theory. According to the fan theory , Nezuko harbors an immense amount of hatred towards Kibutsuji for massacring her entire family, with the exception of Tanjiro. As a result, she lacks the usual reverence that other demons have for Muzan. Additionally, being a descendant of Sun Breathers, Nezuko is beyond Kibutsuji’s control.

Redditor PokeAlola700 ushers a different side of the theory. It says Nezuko is immune to Muzan’s ability just like Tamayo. Nezuko was able to break the hold Kibutsuji has on her just like other demons.

Nezuko’s pyrokinetic Blood Demon Art becomes stronger over time, she poses a significant threat to Muzan and his influence over both the human and demon worlds. Her potential for growth and her lineage makes her a formidable opponent for the Demon Lord.

What sets Nezuko apart from other demons is her lineage. The Kamado family has a connection to Sun Breathing, the original and the strongest breathing technique in Demon Slayer. While Nezuko cannot use this breathing style, her ancestry may have influenced her fire-themed Blood Demon Art and allowed her to stand out from other demons.