Love is in the air: TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You returns for 2nd season this April

The romantic comedy anime TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You is set to make a comeback with its second season this April. The anime is based on Kenjirō Hata's Fly Me to the Moon (Tonikaku Kawaii) manga and follows the life of Nasa and Tsukasa, a young couple who married shortly after meeting each other. The anime's main promotional video has already been released, revealing the April 7 premiere date in Japan on the TOKYO MX channel at 25:05 JST.

Returning cast and staff bring the romance back to TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You

Season two of the anime will showcase a familiar cast and staff, and will feature 'Setsuna no Chikai' by Neko Hacker as the opening theme song. Tsukasa Yuzaki's voice actress Akari Kitō will perform the opening theme song with Neko Hacker, and the ending theme song 'Yoru no Katasumi.' Fans of the anime can expect more of the same heartwarming romance and quirky comedy that made the first season so popular. (Also Read: Bite-sized romance: 6 short romance anime for love on the go)

Catch TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You on new streaming platforms this April

The anime will be available for streaming on various platforms starting April 8, including d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai. The anime will also stream on Abema Premium, Hulu, FOD, and other streaming services in Japan starting on April 11. International fans can catch the anime as it airs on Crunchyroll, which streamed the first season and will also stream the second season. (Also Read: Will Jun ever realise that 'Tomo-chan is a Girl'?)

In November 2022, a new episode of the anime titled "Seifuku" (Uniform) streamed in Japan, featuring a returning cast and staff. The anime's new episode follows Nasa and Tsukasa as they try to find the perfect school uniform for Tsukasa. In addition, Shogakukan will publish the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on March 16. English-speaking fans can also enjoy the manga as Viz Media is releasing it in English.

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You is a romantic comedy anime that has captured the hearts of viewers around the world. The anime's charming characters and unique premise have made it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. With its second season set to premiere in April, fans can look forward to more heartwarming moments and hilarious comedy.