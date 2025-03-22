Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 22, 2025 01:17 AM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 has been delayed by a week due to production issues, but the new release date has now been confirmed. In the previous episode, Miyo Saimori embarked on a daring mission to rescue her fiance, Kiyoka Kudo, from the clutches of Naoshi Usui and the Gifted Communions.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 release date revealed.(My Happy Marriage/Netflix.com)
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 release date revealed.(My Happy Marriage/Netflix.com)

With the guidance of her dreams, Miyo tracked Kiyoka to the Imperial Headquarters, where she was accompanied by Kiyoka's Shikigami, Kiyo, and Kazushi as her bodyguards. The episode revealed a more determined side of Miyo, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter of her journey.

Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun's fans launch petition to demand justice for the actor amid controversy

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 release date and time

My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 12 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 10:30 PM (JST) in Japan. The highly anticipated episode will be simulcast globally on Netflix, allowing fans around the world to enjoy it on the same day.

However, release times may vary depending on your location, so it's advisable to check your region's schedule to ensure you don't miss out on the latest episode as soon as it is available.

Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific Standard TimeMonday, March 31, 20255:30 AM
Central Standard TimeMonday, March 31, 20257:30 AM
Eastern Standard TimeMonday, March 31, 20258:30 AM
Brazil Standard TimeMonday, March 31, 202510:30 AM
Greenwich Mean TimeMonday, March 31, 20251:30 PM
Central European TimeMonday, March 31, 20252:30 PM
Indian Standard TimeMonday, March 31, 20257 PM
Philippines Standard TimeMonday, March 31, 20259:30 PM
Australian Central Standard TimeMonday, March 31, 202511 PM

Where to watch My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. International fans can enjoy the new season on Netflix with their respective subscriptions.

Also Read: Super Junior unleashes chaos and creativity in new variety show Woke Up to SuperTV

What to expect from My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12?

Given the intense developments in the latest episode, My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 12 is poised to feature the long-awaited confrontation between Miyo and Naoshi Usui. No longer the timid girl she once was, Miyo has now fully mastered her powers, making her a formidable threat to Naoshi. Fans are eager to see how she will confront him and potentially reveal the flaws in his actions.

Moreover, the episode may delve into Arata Usuba's true motives while also providing a chance for Kiyoka Kudo to showcase his own impressive abilities.

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On