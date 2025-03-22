My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12: Exact release date, time and more

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 has been delayed by a week due to production issues, but the new release date has now been confirmed. In the previous episode, Miyo Saimori embarked on a daring mission to rescue her fiance, Kiyoka Kudo, from the clutches of Naoshi Usui and the Gifted Communions. My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 release date revealed.(My Happy Marriage/Netflix.com)

With the guidance of her dreams, Miyo tracked Kiyoka to the Imperial Headquarters, where she was accompanied by Kiyoka's Shikigami, Kiyo, and Kazushi as her bodyguards. The episode revealed a more determined side of Miyo, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter of her journey.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 release date and time

My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 12 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 10:30 PM (JST) in Japan. The highly anticipated episode will be simulcast globally on Netflix, allowing fans around the world to enjoy it on the same day.

However, release times may vary depending on your location, so it's advisable to check your region's schedule to ensure you don't miss out on the latest episode as soon as it is available.

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 31, 2025 5:30 AM Central Standard Time Monday, March 31, 2025 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 31, 2025 8:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Monday, March 31, 2025 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 31, 2025 1:30 PM Central European Time Monday, March 31, 2025 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, March 31, 2025 7 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 31, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 31, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. International fans can enjoy the new season on Netflix with their respective subscriptions.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12?

Given the intense developments in the latest episode, My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 12 is poised to feature the long-awaited confrontation between Miyo and Naoshi Usui. No longer the timid girl she once was, Miyo has now fully mastered her powers, making her a formidable threat to Naoshi. Fans are eager to see how she will confront him and potentially reveal the flaws in his actions.

Moreover, the episode may delve into Arata Usuba's true motives while also providing a chance for Kiyoka Kudo to showcase his own impressive abilities.