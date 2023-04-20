My Hero Academia's Bakugo birthday bash explodes in new trailer showcasing his explosive growth

Bakugo Katsuki, the explosive hero-in-training from My Hero Academia, is celebrating his birthday on April 20th! Fans all over the world are lighting their candles ablaze to honor the powerful hero, and the official JUMP COMICS CHANNEL on YouTube has released a special trailer to commemorate the occasion. Bakugo Katsuki, the explosive hero-in-training from My Hero Academia, is celebrating his birthday on April 20th!(Bones)

The trailer showcases some of Bakugo's most explosive moments throughout the anime series, as well as highlighting his growth as a hero-in-training. Bakugo may have started out as a brash and arrogant character, but he has slowly learned to work with others and become a more well-rounded hero.

The My Hero Academia anime recently concluded its sixth season, with Crunchyroll streaming each episode as it aired. The series has been a massive success worldwide and has garnered a massive following of dedicated fans. The seventh season of the anime has already been announced, and fans can't wait to see what's in store for their favourite heroes.

Bakugo Katsuki is one of the most beloved characters in the My Hero Academia series. His explosive personality and powerful quirk have made him a fan favourite, and his growth as a character has been a joy to watch. From his intense rivalry with Izuku Midoriya to his touching moments with his fellow classmates, Bakugo has become a hero that fans can't help but root for.

As we celebrate Bakugo's birthday, we can't help but reflect on the impact that he has had on the My Hero Academia series. His explosive personality and powerful quirk have made him a force to be reckoned with, and his growth as a character has made him one of the most interesting heroes to watch.

So let's light those candles and celebrate the explosive heroism of Bakugo Katsuki. Here's to another year of watching him grow and become the hero that we all know he can be! Happy Birthday Bakugo!